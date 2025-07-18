'Never seen animated hands...': Commentators roast Iftikhar Ahmed after he drops a sitter in GSL T20 2025 - Watch

Ironically, the fielding gaffe was a minor blip in an otherwise dominant performance from Iftikhar. His crucial unbeaten 41 and a wicket helped steer the Rangpur Riders to an eight-run victory, earning him Player of the Match honors.

Even on a day he was named Player of the Match, Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed managed to become the star of a viral blooper reel thanks to one of the most comical fielding attempts of the Global Super League (GSL) T20. The moment came during a tense clash between the Rangpur Riders and the Dubai Capitals. In the fourth over of the chase, Iftikhar, having just bowled to Niroshan Dickwella, saw the ball skied high in the air for what should have been a straightforward caught-and-bowled.

What happened next left viewers in stitches. Instead of simply settling under the ball, Iftikhar began gesturing wildly with his hands, seemingly trying to coax or beckon the ball down into his grasp. After all the dramatic effort, the ball arrived and promptly spilled out of his hands.

The bizarre attempt wasn't lost on the commentary team, with Niall O'Brien providing a perfect, laugh-out-loud summary of the moment.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen as animated hands when trying to settle for a catch,” O'Brien said. With a laugh, he added, “Come to me come to me come to me, come! Bye bye.”

Watch the video here:

Ifthikar Ahmed’s drop catch and the commentary pic.twitter.com/Df15CDMhhv — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) July 17, 2025

Ironically, the fielding gaffe was a minor blip in an otherwise dominant performance from Iftikhar. His crucial unbeaten 41 and a wicket helped steer the Rangpur Riders to an eight-run victory, earning him Player of the Match honors.

Rangpur's victory guarantees them the top spot in the table going into the GSL T20 final, which they will play against the Guyana Amazon Warriors on July 19. With only one point separating the two teams in the standings, the final looks to be an exciting match. Key players like Kyle Mayers of Rangpur, the tournament's top run scorer, and Imran Tahir of Guyana, the top wicket-taker, will be watched by fans.

Also read| 'If we lose the Test...': Anil Kumble warns Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir for being 'too cautious' with Jasprit Bumrah