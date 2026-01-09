'Never held a bat, this is not IPL': Ex-BCB secretary launches scathing attack on ICC chairman Jay Shah over T20 World Cup row

Former BCB secretary has launched a sharp attack on ICC chairman Jay Shah amid the T20 World Cup controversy, remarking that he has “never held a bat” and stressing “this is not the IPL.” The explosive comments have reignited debate over governance, decisions, and cricket administration.

Syed Ashraful Haque, who once served as the general secretary of the Bangladesh Cricket Board and led the Asian Cricket Council, hasn’t held back his criticism of Asian cricket’s leadership. Lately, he’s accused politicians of taking over the sport’s administration. Tensions are running high between the BCB and India’s cricket board after Bangladesh decided not to let Mustafizur Rahman play in the 2026 Indian Premier League.

This whole thing blew up just as India dealt with huge protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. In the fallout, Bangladesh asked the ICC to shift their T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India. Haque didn’t mince words—he took aim at ICC Chairman Jay Shah and called out big names in both Bangladeshi and Indian cricket for how they’ve handled the situation.

"The whole cricket ecosystem in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan — everywhere — has been hijacked by politicians. Just think about it. Would this ever have happened if people like Mr Jagmohan Dalmia, Mr IS Bindra, Mr Madhavrao Scindia, Mr NKP Salve or even Mr N Srinivasan were in charge? This would never have happened because they were mature people. They understood the game and they understood the implications,” Haque told TimesofIndia.com.

He pointed out that unlike the IPL, which is a domestic tournament, you can’t just boycott a World Cup. Haque slammed board members for playing on religious emotions and dragging their feet over the World Cup.

"Now it has been hijacked completely. You have people who have never held a bat. In your case, you have Jay Shah, who has never even held a cricket bat in a competitive match. Our sports adviser gives a statement that Bangladesh should not go to India. Think about it. This is a World Cup event. This is not the IPL. IPL is a domestic tournament. This is an international World Cup event. You cannot come out with rash statements like this,” he added.

He also floated the idea of moving the games to Sri Lanka, saying that could be a win for everyone. If it comes to it, he says Bangladesh is ready to take the financial hit if they have to skip the tournament—they care more about national pride than money. Haque also reminded everyone that India played a big part in helping Bangladesh earn Test status, and that the two countries have a long history of friendship.

"Instead of Mustafizur, had it been Litton Das or Soumya Sarkar, would they have done the same thing? They wouldn’t. It is all cheap religious sentiment that politicians are playing. It’s what happens when immature politicians take over. You have elections in West Bengal and Assam, so you play this political card to get votes. And you put an international event of World Cup stature into difficulty," said Haque.

Bangladesh is set to play four matches in the World Cup—three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai—starting February 7. So far, the ICC hasn’t said it’ll move those games to Colombo.

Still, the BCB says the ICC seems open to working with them on these security concerns. On January 8, the board sent another official letter to the ICC, again asking to move their matches to Sri Lanka and laying out the specific safety worries about traveling to India for the T20 World Cup.

Also read| Brooklyn Beckham serves legal notice to parents David Beckham and Victoria, bars direct contact as family rift deepens