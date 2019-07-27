'Never failed to deliver': Rohit Sharma praises Lasith Malinga, calls him biggest match-winner for MI in last 10 years

Showing cricket fans his unorthodox fast bowling action to his unique hairstyle, Lasith Malinga played his last international game against Bangladesh at PR Stadium.

Showing cricket fans his unorthodox fast bowling action to his unique hairstyle, Lasith Malinga played his last international game against Bangladesh at PR Stadium.

He returned to the figure of 3-38 in his 9.4 overs as Sri Lanka had a comfortable 91-run win in the first ODI at Colombo.

While netizens bid adieu to Malinga, India vice-captain Rohit Sharma said that the Sri Lankan will be on top of the list if he had to choose the biggest match-winner for Mumbai Indians in the last 10 years.

Malinga has been a part of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians for the last 11 seasons.

“If I had to pick one match winner among many others for @mipaltan in the last decade, this man will be on the top for sure. As a captain he give me breather during tense situation and he never failed to deliver, such was his presence within the team. Best wishes LM for the future,” Rohit Sharma wrote on his Twitter account.

If I had to pick one match winner among many others for @mipaltan in the last decade, this man will be on the top for sure. As a captain he give me breather during tense situation and he never failed to deliver, such was his presence within the team. Best wishes LM for the future pic.twitter.com/gJJJKy8gL3 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 26, 2019

Apart from picking up 338 wickets in 226 ODIs – the 9th most in the list of highest wicket-takers – Malinga also sits on top of IPL’s list with the most number of wickets.

The 'Slinga' was also the team’s highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. He took 13 wickets in the tournament from seven innings.

He is the only bowler with three ODI hat-tricks. He even attained a career-high points tally of 675 after a memorable spell of three for 22 against Bangladesh in July 2007.

His highest ranking was seventh in November 2011, achieved against Pakistan in Dubai. Malinga had earlier retired from Test cricket in 2011 but continued to play other formats.