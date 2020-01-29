'Never done that before': Rohit Sharma opens up about his match-winning knock for India in super over during 3rd T20I

India's star opener Rohit Sharma once again played an instrumental roled during his side's win over New Zealand at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday (January 29).

After the match was tied at 179, the Kiwis came out and hoisted a target score of 18 runs for India batting first in the Super Over.

On the chase, India scored three runs off the first two balls of the over but with 14 runs required from 3 deliveries, Rohit Sharma smashed back-to-back sixes off the final two balls for India to secure the victory.

Speaking at the post-match trophy ceremony, Rohit expressed his thoughts on how he felt while batting in a super over for the first time.

"Never done that before (batting in Super Over). I didn’t know what to expect, whether to go from the first ball or wait for a while. I just wanted to stay still and then try my best (on the last two sixes).”

India's limited-overs vice-captain also bagged the Man-of-the-Match award for his serging knock on the day.

“Good performance with the bat, disappointed at having thrown my wicket away though. I hadn’t got runs in the first two games, wanted to do well today," Rohit said.

"We knew we would win the series today if we win the match - in important games, the main players need to step up,” he added.

Batting first, India hoisted a total of 179/5 thanks to some top-notch batting display from Sharma.

Rohit was in formidable touch on the day and formed an 89-run stand for the first wicket with KL Rahul and also secured brought up his first half-century of the tour.

With the T20I series in the bag, India will lock horns again on January 31 with the Blackcaps at Wellington for the fourth T20I.