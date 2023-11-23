'Never criticised Babar..': PCB official defends controversial press release after Pakistan's WC loss to Afghanistan

The situation took a controversial turn following their defeat to Afghanistan, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board to release a statement.

Pakistan had a highly disappointing World Cup campaign, which ultimately led to Babar Azam stepping down as captain from all formats. Throughout the league stage, Pakistan managed to secure victory in only four out of their nine matches, suffering a crushing defeat in the remaining five. Prior to the tournament, they were considered strong contenders for the semi-finals, but a series of losses resulted in their disappointing fifth-place finish in the league table.

"Addressing the media scrutiny directed at captain Babar Azam and the team management, the board's stance, echoing that of former cricketers, is that successes and defeats are part of the game. Captain Babar Azam and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq were given freedom and support in forming the squad for the ICC World Cup 2023," the press release said.

"Looking ahead, the board will make decisions in the best interest of Pakistan cricket based on the team's performances in the World Cup. At present, the PCB encourages fans, former players and stakeholders to rally behind the team as they strive to make a triumphant comeback in the mega-event," it further added.

In defense of the release, Aalia Rasheed, the Director of Media at PCB, clarified that the board never intended to criticize Babar during the ICC event in India.

"One thing I want to make clear is that the PCB never, for once, criticised Babar Azam or the team during the World Cup nor did they try to hold Azam responsible for the losses," she said, in an interaction with a local media outlet.

"Look, Babar is a respectable player there is no doubt about that and he has an independent nature, and I believe that every captain should possess that quality but it doesn't mean that you ignore the recommendation of other selection committee members. In that press release, it was stated that the team was chosen by Inzamam and Babar and that was the truth. He [Babar] wasn't ready to compromise on even a single player and the board supported him. It is a fact whether one accepts it or not," she further added.

Following Babar's decision to step down as captain in all formats, Shan Masood has been appointed as the Test skipper. Additionally, the talented pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named as the T20I captain. Pakistan, after their disappointing performance in the World Cup, will embark on a rebuilding journey with a thrilling three-match Test series against Australia in December.