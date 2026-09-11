'Never asked for a stake': CSK shut down MS Dhoni takeover buzz, put spotlight on his actual shares

CSK have clarified reports surrounding MS Dhoni’s ownership of the franchise, with the former captain reportedly holding shares worth Rs 3 crore. Dhoni’s massive Rs 1,200 crore net worth also remains a talking point as his long-standing association with CSK continues beyond his playing career.

There’s been some buzz that Mahendra Singh Dhoni wants to buy a larger stake in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). But if you ask the team, they’ll tell you that’s just a rumor. A senior official from CSK flat-out denied having any conversations with Dhoni about increasing his stake.

Dhoni already owns shares in CSK

Dhoni does already own a piece of the team. Back when shares were up for grabs, he picked up more than one lakh shares. Even so, that’s just a small fraction compared to the total shares of the franchise. The lion’s share still sits with others.

No recent stake talks, say CSK officials

A top CSK official cleared the air, telling Cricbuzz, “MS has never asked us about it. We never discussed the matter. We also don’t have any information about him having discussed this with Mr N Srinivasan either.”

The CSK company isn’t listed on the stock exchange, so you won’t find its shares on the open market. Shares do change hands every now and then, but it’s all done privately.

How much is Dhoni’s CSK stake worth?

Public shareholders own over 30 crore shares in CSK, which is close to 40% of the franchise. Dhoni’s chunk is really just a drop in the bucket—his one lakh-plus shares are a tiny fraction of the public holding. The Srinivasan family stays in control, with more than 55% of the franchise’s shares.

Given current IPL team values, Dhoni’s stake could be worth somewhere between Rs 2.6 crore and Rs 3 crore. It sounds impressive, but it’s not much compared to his total earnings from cricket and endorsements. Dhoni’s estimated net worth is around Rs 1,200 crore.

Dhoni still calls the shots at CSK

Even though Dhoni handed over the captaincy and sat out last season, he’s still the heart of CSK. The team isn’t making any big decisions—especially about the next head coach—until he’s back.

Right now, Dhoni’s in the US. He’s expected to return around September 22nd, and CSK’s management plans to meet around then to decide on their new coach and talk about player transfers and trades.

No final decision on head coach yet

CSK has said they haven’t picked a new coach yet. Word is, they have someone in mind—an overseas option who’s reportedly also talking to another IPL team. But officially, they haven’t closed the deal. The franchise is waiting for Dhoni’s input before making any announcements.

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