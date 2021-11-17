'CEO of Confidence': Netizens welcome Venkatesh Iyer on his India debut against New Zealand

Uncapped all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer had first got his maiden India call up and now he has made his debut for the Men in Blue in the first clash of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand in Jaipur.

The young gun had impressed all in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He is surely excited about getting the cap to when he was asked about his debut for the side, he confidently said, "Everyone who plays cricket aspires to play for the country.

"I feel good that I've been presented with this opportunity. Feels good to play under Rahul (Dravid) sir, I'm really excited and looking forward to it. As a cricketer, you got to be flexible, and I'll look to capitalise on the role I've been given. I'm ready to bat at any position, or bowl whenever I've been asked to. It's wonderful to play in front of the (Indian) crowd, it's great to have them back".

After listening to Iyer's words, netizens could not help but talk about the player who will be taking part as an all-rounder for Team India.

Declare Venkatesh Iyer as the CEO of Confidence.#INDvNZ @BCCI — Yuvraj Nanda | (@YuvrajNanda) November 17, 2021

Congratulations to #venkateshiyer — PRATEEK KUMAR SINGH (@Prateek_045) November 17, 2021

Expecting something big from Venkatesh iyer — sumit (@majnu_bhaiya3) November 17, 2021

I hope Venkatesh Iyer bowls today. We need someone who bowls regularly. Would be interesting to watch him in the middle order too.#INDvNZ — that guy from bhandup (@mihir138) November 17, 2021

Venkatesh Iyer to watch out for. — Cricket Fanatic (@cric8fanatic) November 17, 2021

As for the clash, India had won the toss and opted to field first against Tim Southee's Kiwis at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Rohit Sharma spoke about Shreyas Iyer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar back in the squad.