'WIN going to ASHes because ASH-WIN is not playing': Netizens on seeing India's condition against Pakistan

From Bhuvneshwar Kumar being in the squad to no R Ashwin and Shardul Thakur included, Indian fans took to Twitter to blame Virat Kohli.


IND vs PAK

Netizens want Ashwin in playing XI seeing India's condition against Pakistan in T20 World Cup , T20 World Cup Twitter

Written By

Edited By

Karen Noronha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 24, 2021, 11:14 PM IST

Not something India or the fans would be happy about as this is the first time the Men in Blue have lost the match against arch-rivals Pakistan for the first time in the ICC tournament. While the Men in Green got the Pakistanis all hyped up, Indians started the blame game asking why certain players were in the squad.

From Bhuvneshwar Kumar being in the squad to no R Ashwin and Shardul Thakur included, Indian fans took to Twitter to blame Virat Kohli and the side for the loss. 

As for the clash, this was Pakistan's highest partnership against India for any wicket in T20Is. The previous one was 106 by Hafeez and Malik, 4th wicket, Ahmedabad, 2012.

Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan both stayed till the end as they guided the side to 10 wickets victory.