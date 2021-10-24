'WIN going to ASHes because ASH-WIN is not playing': Netizens on seeing India's condition against Pakistan

Not something India or the fans would be happy about as this is the first time the Men in Blue have lost the match against arch-rivals Pakistan for the first time in the ICC tournament. While the Men in Green got the Pakistanis all hyped up, Indians started the blame game asking why certain players were in the squad.

From Bhuvneshwar Kumar being in the squad to no R Ashwin and Shardul Thakur included, Indian fans took to Twitter to blame Virat Kohli and the side for the loss.

WIN going to ASHes because ASH-WIN is not playing. This obsession of Virat of not playing Ashwin is costing India dear. Also read T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan grab 'mauka', Team India humbled by neighbours October 24, 2021

Dear BCCI if you don’t know how to select a team against strong challenging teams then what the hell selectors are doing ?? Why Hardik, Bhuvi & Varun when they are not in form ? Why Dhawan not got selected? Why Ashwin an experienced bowler not there in this match? #IndvsPak — Cheguevera (@Ashwanthroy1) October 24, 2021

Rohit Sharma scored a 0. Rahul, Jadeja, SKY, Pandya all failed with the bat. Shami, Bhuvi, Varun failed with the ball. Bumrah was avg. But the only guy who'll be blamed is the one who carried the team from 31-3 to 151. #IndiaVsPak pic.twitter.com/Mxe612rO5x — Soham (@Soham718) October 24, 2021

As for the clash, this was Pakistan's highest partnership against India for any wicket in T20Is. The previous one was 106 by Hafeez and Malik, 4th wicket, Ahmedabad, 2012.

Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan both stayed till the end as they guided the side to 10 wickets victory.