Rishabh Pant's madness after 200 ball marathon from Cheteshwar Pujara: Netizens view Day 4's progress at Lord's

He made them wait and slog and get tired, but he did not shift for almost 200+ balls - that's what Cheteshwar Pujara did as he scored 45 runs on Day 4 of the 2nd Test at Lord's in London.

While he was finally dismissed for 45 by Mark Wood, Pujara's resilience was praised by one and all. From getting cheers from the crowd after scoring his first run after 35 balls to even the claps after getting to 100 balls with 12 runs to his name or even completing 200 balls.

While his and Ajinkya Rhane's 'slow' innings received mixed reviews, many believe the two batsmen somehow stabled the innings.

However, now with two fresh batsmen at the crease after the departure of Rahane for 61, fans are looking forward to seeing a fiery spell with Rishabh Pant. He will be accompanied by Ishant Sharma on the field after the departure of Ravindra Jadeja for 3.

As for the clash, India have lost six wickets, of which three - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli - departed before lunch. They took 150 runs lead and will be looking to take it to 250+.