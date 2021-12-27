'Dur rahiye humari team se': Netizens on rain playing spoilsport whenever India performs well

Rain rain go away, don't come again for another three days - this is what fans were surely chanting as the weather played spoilsport and did not allow even a ball to be bowled at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Day 2 of the clash between India and South Africa saw the game being called off for the day after the Rain Gods decided to not stop the downpour.

Seeing the wet outfield and the heavy rains got netizens frustrated as they believe this situation is common whenever Team India has an upper hand in the game.

*Whenever India starts a test match with a good score*



Rain :#BoxingDayTest #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/E7LQ1gQq4C — Nitish A Gupta (@mahiiiiiii07_) December 27, 2021

Why is it that whenever India has the upper hand, rain decides to play spoilsport?

Durban 2013

Joburg 1996

Nottingham 2021

Sydney 2019

Chennai 2004..

And it never rains when India needs it most! It just becomes overcast, which is worse! #INDvsSA — Arnab (@simplyarnab) December 27, 2021

Why does it always rain when India is performing well in an overseas test match #INDvsSA December 27, 2021

No match today. Whole day ruined by rain#INDvsSA — Virat Kohli Fan Girl (@Aaliya_Zain5) December 27, 2021

Rain is biggest enemy of Indian cricket team #INDvsSA — Ritul Mishra (@ritulmishra16) December 27, 2021

Whenever India is at commanding position in overseas Test Match

Rain be Like - Abhi aata Hu Turant aa rha Hu #SAvIND #INDvsSA December 27, 2021

As for the Test, Day 1 saw pure domination by the Men in Blue as the side had posted 272 runs on the board and lost three wickets. KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane stitched up 73 runs at the end of day play and were looking to take the same momentum forward on Day 2 as well.

Vice-captain Rahul had hogged the most limelight, and the opener is playing on 122 and will look to lead India's charge on Day 2 as well. As far as ex vice-skipper is concerned, Rahane will resume from the overnight score of 40.