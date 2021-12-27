Search icon
'Dur rahiye humari team se': Netizens on rain playing spoilsport whenever India performs well

KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane had stitched up 73 runs at the end of day play and were looking to take the same momentum forward on Day 2 as well.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 27, 2021, 07:34 PM IST

Rain rain go away, don't come again for another three days - this is what fans were surely chanting as the weather played spoilsport and did not allow even a ball to be bowled at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Day 2 of the clash between India and South Africa saw the game being called off for the day after the Rain Gods decided to not stop the downpour.

Seeing the wet outfield and the heavy rains got netizens frustrated as they believe this situation is common whenever Team India has an upper hand in the game.

As for the Test, Day 1 saw pure domination by the Men in Blue as the side had posted 272 runs on the board and lost three wickets. KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane stitched up 73 runs at the end of day play and were looking to take the same momentum forward on Day 2 as well.

Vice-captain Rahul had hogged the most limelight, and the opener is playing on 122 and will look to lead India's charge on Day 2 as well. As far as ex vice-skipper is concerned, Rahane will resume from the overnight score of 40. 

