'Dur rahiye humari team se': Netizens on rain playing spoilsport whenever India performs well

Rain rain go away, don't come again for another three days - this is what fans were surely chanting as the weather played spoilsport and did not allow even a ball to be bowled at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
Day 2 of the clash between India and South Africa saw the game being called off for the day after the Rain Gods decided to not stop the downpour.
Seeing the wet outfield and the heavy rains got netizens frustrated as they believe this situation is common whenever Team India has an upper hand in the game.
ICT Fans to Rain : #SAvIND #INDvsSA #testcricket pic.twitter.com/vWxKEbCkhF — Manan Dave (@davemanan247) December 27, 2021
*Whenever India starts a test match with a good score*
Rain :#BoxingDayTest #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/E7LQ1gQq4C — Nitish A Gupta (@mahiiiiiii07_) December 27, 2021
Why is it that whenever India has the upper hand, rain decides to play spoilsport?
Durban 2013
Joburg 1996
Nottingham 2021
Sydney 2019
Chennai 2004..
And it never rains when India needs it most! It just becomes overcast, which is worse! #INDvsSA — Arnab (@simplyarnab) December 27, 2021
Why does it always rain when India is performing well in an overseas test match #INDvsSA— Ayuja Srivastava (@Yuj_31) December 27, 2021
No match today. Whole day ruined by rain#INDvsSA — Virat Kohli Fan Girl (@Aaliya_Zain5) December 27, 2021
Rain is biggest enemy of Indian cricket team #INDvsSA — Ritul Mishra (@ritulmishra16) December 27, 2021
Whenever India is at commanding position in overseas Test Match
Rain be Like - Abhi aata Hu Turant aa rha Hu #SAvIND #INDvsSA— (@Blenderspride_) December 27, 2021
As for the Test, Day 1 saw pure domination by the Men in Blue as the side had posted 272 runs on the board and lost three wickets. KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane stitched up 73 runs at the end of day play and were looking to take the same momentum forward on Day 2 as well.
Vice-captain Rahul had hogged the most limelight, and the opener is playing on 122 and will look to lead India's charge on Day 2 as well. As far as ex vice-skipper is concerned, Rahane will resume from the overnight score of 40.