'Missed century by 100 runs': Netizens unhappy after Virat Kohli departs for a DUCK soon after Rohit Sharma's wicket

Surely the rough patch of Virat Kohli continues as in the third and final ODI against West Indies, the ex-skipper got out for a two-ball duck at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Alzarri Joseph proved to be too good as he first sent Rohit Sharma and then soon after got the wicket of Kohli. The pacer strangled the ball down the leg-side. The ball had been fired down leg by Alzarri Joseph and Kohli had tried to flick it away.

However, it got a faint tickle and it was taken by the keeper. Kohli too had an embarrassing smile on his face as he departs without troubling the scorers. Seeing Kohli's performance in recent times has got netizens wanting him to retire from the game itself.

Virat Kohli goes for a duck. What an over by Alzarri Joseph, Rohit and Virat in the same over. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 11, 2022

Virat Kohli missed century by Runs#INDvsWI February 11, 2022

Meanwhile, India has already won the ODI series after clinching victories in the first two games at the same venue. They would be eyeing to have a clean sweep, but the Windies side will be looking to win the clash as they will be playing for their honour.