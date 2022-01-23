'This man deserves more': Netizens unhappy after Ruturaj Gaikwad left out of playing XI

Netizens started trending #BCCIPolitics and Ruturaj Gaikwad's name to show their displeasure.

First warmed the benches during the T20 series against New Zealand and now in the ODI series against South Africa, Ruturaj Gaikwad has not yet got his deserving chance on the national side.

The Men in Blue have already lost the series and made some big changes in their playing XI going into the third and final ODI. A total of four changes were made as Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Deepak Chahar came into the side in place of R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Venkatesh Iyer and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

However, with star opener, Ruturaj Gaikwad still being overlooked got netizens angry as many took to Twitter to slam KL Rahul and the management. They started trending #BCCIPolitics and Ruturaj Gaikwad's name to show their displeasure.

This man here deserves more not that bench #RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/MnJm3bFABQ — Deekshanna(@deeksh2554) January 23, 2022

When Rohit will comeback in the home series against West Indies, I don't think Ruturaj will get any chances there too. Such a bad call from the management he should have played this whole series imo. pic.twitter.com/zXnpgOmraj — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) January 23, 2022

4 changes and still no Ruturaj. TBH I don’t want him to play for this mug Indian team — CSK Cheems (@CheemsCricket) January 23, 2022

Kl Rahul knows that his opening slot will be in danger if he give chance to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Most selfish player i have ever saw pic.twitter.com/EBvXeSwnmD — Frozen (@ein_scofield) January 23, 2022

Lost the series but still can’t play Ruturaj even in a dead rubber. Totally unfair on him. — ‘ (@Ashwin_tweetz) January 23, 2022

As for the clash, South Africa bowled out for 287 runs in Newlands, Cape Town. While Quinton de Kock got a brilliant hundred, Rassie van der Dussen looked good with another fifty.

Among Indian bowlers, Prasidh Krishna bagged three wickets while Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah have two wickets to their name. Yuzvendra Chahal also picked up a wicket.