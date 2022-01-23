Headlines

'This man deserves more': Netizens unhappy after Ruturaj Gaikwad left out of playing XI

Netizens started trending #BCCIPolitics and Ruturaj Gaikwad's name to show their displeasure.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 23, 2022, 06:40 PM IST

First warmed the benches during the T20 series against New Zealand and now in the ODI series against South Africa, Ruturaj Gaikwad has not yet got his deserving chance on the national side. 

The Men in Blue have already lost the series and made some big changes in their playing XI going into the third and final ODI. A total of four changes were made as Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Deepak Chahar came into the side in place of R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Venkatesh Iyer and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 

However, with star opener, Ruturaj Gaikwad still being overlooked got netizens angry as many took to Twitter to slam KL Rahul and the management. They started trending #BCCIPolitics and Ruturaj Gaikwad's name to show their displeasure.

As for the clash, South Africa bowled out for 287 runs in Newlands, Cape Town. While Quinton de Kock got a brilliant hundred, Rassie van der Dussen looked good with another fifty.

Among Indian bowlers, Prasidh Krishna bagged three wickets while Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah have two wickets to their name. Yuzvendra Chahal also picked up a wicket.

