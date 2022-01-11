'Ab koi delivery chase nahi karni please': Netizens on Virat Kohli reaching his second slowest 50 in Test cricket

Despite losing the top order, the Indian Test skipper marched on and reached his half-century - his second slowest 50 - in the third and final game against South Africa in Newlands in Cape Town.

KL Rahul (12), Mayank Agarwal (15), Ajinkya Rahane (9) fell cheaply. Cheteshwar Pujara (43) helped Kohli and later the skipper was helped by Rishabh Pant who steadied things and ensured India did not have any more casualties till tea.

The final session saw the captain also smash his half-century after he faced 158 balls. Kohli hit a FOUR to bring up his fifty. It is his first of the series and his second slowest in Test cricket. He raised his bat and soaked in the applause of his teammates.

Most balls to 50 for Kohli in Tests:

171 vs Eng Nagpur 2012/13

158 vs SA Cape Town 2021/22 *

123 vs Aus Adelaide 2020/21

120 vs Eng Leeds 2021

Seeing his innings, this is how netizens reacted.

@imVkohli please abh koi delivery chase nahi karni please January 11, 2022

50 for King kohli pic.twitter.com/Xpj7WmNGj4 — Cricket wala ladka (@cricketwalaldka) January 11, 2022

28th TEST fifty for Virat Kohli in Test Cricket. — Supritam (@SupritamSonu) January 11, 2022

Gutty fifty for King Kohli !#INDvsSA — MUHILAN (@MuhilanRaja) January 11, 2022

Outstanding Fifty for Indian Captain Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/nvKmTlu9mD — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 11, 2022

Earlier, Kohli had missed the second Test in Johannesburg due to back spasms. He returned for the third Test and won the toss electing to bat first. Talking at the pre-match conference, Kohli spoke about his form. He stated that he is not bothered about the 'outside noise', instead he's focusing on sticking to the basics, and eventually, all will fall right.

"This is not the first time that people have talked about my form, it has happened a few times in my career. England in 2014 was one of those phases. I do not kind of look at myself from the lens the outside world looks at me with," said Kohli.

He added, "If all the times you look at yourself and judge yourself on the basis of numbers, I do not think you will ever be content with what you are doing. I have nothing else to worry about but the reality of the situation is that you want to have an impact on the side. I do not think I have anything to prove to anyone".