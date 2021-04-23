Headlines

Cricket

No.1 T20 batsman, but still not in team: Netizens surprised after Punjab Kings neglect Dawid Malan yet again

In the clash against Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings made just a change and brought in Ravi Bishnoi for Murugan Ashwin.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 23, 2021, 08:39 PM IST

The number 1 T20I batsman in the world but Dawid Malan has not yet found his spot in the playing XI of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the clash against Mumbai Indians (MI), fans expected Malan to replace either Chris Gayle or the not-in-form Nicholas Pooran, however, none such happened as Punjab made just a change and brought in Ravi Bishnoi for Murugan Ashwin.

In the IPL 2021 so far,finishing has been one of the biggest problems for Punjab. Quite surprisingly, Malan, has been stationed on the bench while the KL Rahul-led side has struggled to match their opponents' quality. 

Seeing the batsman still not finding his spot in the squad, netizens express their displesasure:

About PBKS, after playing the first three games in Mumbai, the Punjab franchise arrived in Chennai for the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad who hadn't won a single game this season. 

Sunrisers bamboozled Punjab and also put up a strong show with the bat to win the contest for their side by 9 wickets.

The trio of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle have made some cotribution but Pooran has scores of 0, 0, 9 and 0 in the first four games. Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan have been pretty consistent in the middle-order. 

Punjab also included Moises Henriques in the previous game alongside Fabien Allen and replaced the pace-bowling duo of Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson. 

