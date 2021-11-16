Netizens slam Virat Kohli after LGBTQIA+ group accuses his restaurant chain of discrimination

There seems to be no end to troubles for Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. A restaurant chain owned by Kohli, One8 Commune, has found itself in the eye of a storm after it was accused by an advocacy group of discriminating against the LGBTQIA+ community.

'Yes, We Exist' said that One8 Commune has branches in Pune, Delhi and Kolkata. The Zomato listings for the restaurant say "stags are not allowed".

Further, in a series of posts on Instagram, the group said, "We DM'ed [direct messaged] them 2 weeks ago, got no response. We called the Pune branch, they confirmed that entry is not allowed only for cisgender heterosexual couples or groups of cisgender woman; gay couples or a group of gay men are not allowed; trans women allowed subject to their clothing."

The Instagram post by 'Yes, We Exist' also said that they didn't get any response from the Delhi branch of the chain, while the Kolkata branch said "stags are not allowed" despite its Zomato booking page suggesting otherwise.

"Discrimination against LGBTQIA+ guests is common at such fancy restaurants, bars and clubs in India, and Virat Kohli is no exception," the post added.

In addition, the group also said it has emailed Zomato asking if they have "attempted to sensitise" Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, responding to the claims made by 'Yes, We Exist', One8 Commune issued a statement on Monday saying it believes in "welcoming all people irrespective of their gender and/or preferences".

"As our name denotes, we have always been inclusive in serving all communities since our inception," the statement went on to say.

It added, "Similar to industry-wide practice and in conformity with government rules, we obviously have a prohibition of stag entry policy (subject to relaxation) in place so as to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for our guests."

However, netizens have called out Virat on social media and slammed him for the same.