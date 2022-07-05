Should India have picked R Ashwin to play 5th Test? Netizens slam team management for benching star spinner

R Ashwin

India could potentially lose the 5th Test against England as the host need only 119 runs to win, while the Men in Blue need 7 wickets. The Indian bowlers were seen struggling against the English batters, especially Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

Seeing this, Indian cricket fans started slamming the team management for benching Ravichandran Ashwin for the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston.

In fact, not just this Test, the number two ranked Test bowler and number two ranked all-rounder in the longest format of the game was not part of any game in the whole series against England.

They could have picked Ashwin over Shardul — Logicalperson (@loganvegeta316) July 5, 2022

Vihari-kohli-iyer combined made 96 in 2 innings. Ashwin definitely would have scored more than that single-handedly plus a wicket taker. I dont know what ashwin has to prove to cement hai place. #INDvsENG July 4, 2022

Indian cricket runs on perception. Rightly said by @ashwinravi99 . The situation India is on right now perfectly sums up this notion. #ENGvIND — Arunava Roy (@Roy08arunava) July 4, 2022

Talking about the clash, chasing 378 for victory, England had got off to a flying start before they lost three quick wickets. However, Root and Bairstow put on a 150-run stand for the unbroken fourth wicket. India even wasted two reviews trying to get Root lbw and Bairstow got a life early in his innings.

The tourists are 2-1 up in the series, and the fifth game could either see India go for a historic series win on English soil since 2007, or England level the series 2-2.