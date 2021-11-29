Search icon
'Night watchman William Somerville playing better than our top order': Netizens continue to slam Rahane, Pujara

While Somerville has scored 36 runs, Latham is at 35 and this is surely concerning the Indian bowlers who were unable to break this partnership.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 29, 2021, 11:39 AM IST

As Day 5 of the first Test between India and New Zealand began, fans were surprised to see nightwatchman William Somerville stuck to the field and not doing anything wrong to lose his wicket.

Seeing the tailender bat so well and even rotate the strike with opening batter Tom Latham, fans were reminded of how India's top order fumbled against the Kiwi bowlers.

While Somerville has scored 36 runs, Latham is at 35 and this is surely concerning the Indian bowlers who were unable till lunch break to break the partnership


India's top order has struggled in the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. The load of the scoring came onto the middle order with Shreyas Iyer again delivering along with help from R Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha.

After scoring 345 in the first innings and even bundling out the Kiwis for 296, the Men in Blue headed into their second innings with a 49-run lead. While fans believed it to be an easy road from here with a good lead at hand, some poor batting display proved to be their undoing.

Shubman Gill was the first to fall at the fag end of Day 3. The fourth day started with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara resuming India's innings at 14/1. 

While the senior batter hit a couple of boundaries, he was shortly bundled out for 22 and Agarwal also fell cheaply for 17. The next in line was Iyer and he continued to stick on the crease, however, did not get proper support until Ashwin stepped in. Ravindra Jadeja, who could create damage to the BlackCaps bowlers, unlike Day 1, saw him getting trapped for an LBW on a duck.

The two sides will next face each other in the second and final Test in Mumbai and will also see the return of skipper Virat Kohli.

