Netizens shocked after KKR's Umesh Yadav takes two key wickets in IPL 2022 opener

The KKR pacer struck twice dismissing both Chennai openers inside the powerplay at the Wankhede Stadium.

Umesh Yadav sends back Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 opening game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai.

YES, you heard it right, it was Umesh Yadav who did this. The KKR pacer struck twice dismissing both Chennai openers inside the powerplay at the Wankhede Stadium. Umesh first got the better of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first over, who went for a duck before also dismissing debutant Devon Conway in the fifth over for three runs.

Seeing the way Umesh, who played just two games in the last two years of the IPL, is performing, has got netizens shocked and surprised.

Earlier, KKR had won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Shreyas Iyer-led side had named three overseas players -- Sam Billings, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine -- in their playing XI while CSK, which is led by Ravindra Jadeja picked four overseas players -- Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, and Adam Milne.