'Mujhe kyu toda?' Netizens share pictures of TVs ahead of fiery clash between India and Pakistan

It's the D-day - the day every Indian cricket fan has been waiting for - the day India will begin their campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, that too against their arch-rivals Pakistan.

As the mega event is just hours away, fans from both nations started sharing memes and it was about TV sets. Now it is a brainer why fans started trending TVs as memes.

For those who don't know, it all started when some frustrated and angry Pakistani cricket lovers broke their TV sets at home when they have lost matches against India. Notably, Pakistan has never won an ICC match against India.

So as the match is a few hours away, fans showed their creativity and started sharing memes.

Lines of an Average Pakistani TV set today - #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/cUzxRVaZ7e — Khushamtweet! (@XitijNanavaty) October 24, 2021

As for the clash, India and Pakistan have faced each other eight times in the T20Is since 2007. Out of these five have been in the T20 World Cups and the Men in Blue have dominated their neighbours winning seven games. The Men in Green have won just one. In the T20 World Cups, India has won all five of them.