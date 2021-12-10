Netizens remember Shubman Gill as Sara Tendulkar leaves for Hyderabad to attend Tiger Shroff's show

India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's elder daughter Sara Tendulkar is often in the news for her public appearances and social media photos. On Thursday, Sara's photos went viral, yet again, as she was spotted with none other than Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle at the Mumbai Airport.

Sara was spotted by the paparazzi while entering the airport along with Zanai. Sara and Zanai are gym buddies and were spotted while leaving for Hyderabad to attend the Matrix Fight Night hosted by none other than Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff.

In the photos, Sara could be seen wearing a black crop top, black pants, and a jacket. On the other hand, Zanai was spotted wearing a white crop top with flare pants.

Many people also commented on the photos shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani and mentioned Shubman Gill. One user wrote, "Shubman ko dhoka de diya," while another wrote, "This is what we call nepotism. No film no acting career . Many people with such good films and acting are not covered because of these nepos."

Sara's photos often go viral on social media and, she too, keeps her followers and fans updated about her personal life through her Instagram account. Sara has more than 1.6 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

Sara's photos had also grabbed headlines on Wednesday as Sara took to her Instagram account and dropped stunning pictures wearing a short mustard-coloured bodycon dress, while she posed for the cameras. She looked incredibly beautiful in the three photos that she shared with her fans and well-wishers.

Meanwhile, Sara is also often in the news for her rumoured relationship with Team India and Kolkata Knight Rider's (KKR) batsman Shubman Gill. Neither Sara nor the cricketer has said anything about these reports, but rumour mills are always ripe with their likely connection.