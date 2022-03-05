IND vs SL: Netizens remember Rahul Dravid after Rohit Sharma declares innings with Ravindra Jadeja 25 short of 200

India declare at 574/8 and Ravindra Jadeja, who had scored175 runs was not allowed another 25 runs to reach the 200 mark against Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the first Test at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Surely, fans felt sad for the all-rounder who got India's total to 500+, however, fans could not fail to miss how the incident looked very familiar.

March 29, 2004, the Multan Test between India and Pakistan saw a great controversy erupt after Sachin Tendulkar, who was batting on 194, was denied his double ton by then stand-in captain Rahul Dravid.

Rahul Dravid's declaration had left Tendulkar nearly missing the double century which went on to raise numerous questions.

Now even after so many years, the doubts and remarks over it remain the same, and now with the same almost happening with Jadeja, netizens could not help but wonder why was this decision taken.

As for the clash, coming to bat at Nop 7, Jadeja went past Kapil Dev to bag the record of the highest score by an Indian at that spot. The middle-order batter also became the first player batting at No. 7 or below to be involved in three 100+ partnerships in an innings.

Earlier, on Day 1, India had posted a total of 357/6, thanks to the fifties from Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari. Pant was earlier the top-scorer scoring 96 in 97 balls but missed his century by just four runs.