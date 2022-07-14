Search icon
Netizens rejoice with happiness as Virat Kohli comes back to the playing XI in the 2nd ODI against England

Virat Kohli missed the 1st ODI game of this series due to injury and is also not included in the squad for the upcoming series against West Indies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 06:11 PM IST

Virat Kohli

After securing a resounding 10-wicket win against England in the series opener, Team India will look to maintain the winning momentum heading into the second ODI, which will be played at Lord's. talking about the toss in the 2nd ODI, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Talking during the toss, Rohit Sharma informed that Virat Kohli will be making his return to the playing XI in place of Shreyas Iyer. As soon as this update came out, Virat Kohli's fans rejoiced in happiness and expressed their views on social media. Check out a few reactions below.

He would now be charged up to showcase his best performance with the bat as he has failed to make any impact on the ongoing England tour. He only managed dismal scores of 11 and 20 in the rescheduled fifth Test match and 1 and 11 in the two T20Is. Meanwhile, it is to be noted that Kohli occupies the third position in the ICC batters’ rankings for One Day Internationals behind the Pakistan duo of Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq.

Fans would be hoping today that Virat Kohli comes back to the form as the Indian side looks completely different when Virat Kohli starts to score runs. Virat Kohli's form will mean much more to him than his fans as it will give him much-needed confidence.

Talking about the game, as we type, England is off to a good start with Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy opening the innings and have currently added 35 runs without losing any wicket at the end of 6 overs.

