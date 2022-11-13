Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'The whole Pakistan...', Netizens react with hilarious memes as England Beat Pakistan to lift the T20 World Cup 2022

Ben Stokes scored a match winnings innings as England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in the final match of ICC T20 World Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 05:50 PM IST

'The whole Pakistan...', Netizens react with hilarious memes as England Beat Pakistan to lift the T20 World Cup 2022
Pakistan vs England

Top performances from Sam Curran and Ben Stokes powered England to their second ICC T20 World Cup title after 2010, as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a gripping low-scoring final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. 

READ: 'Only hope qudrat ka nizam can make us win': Fans react as England limit Pakistan to 137 in T20 World Cup final

England delivered a fantastic performance with the ball, reducing Pakistan to 137/8. Sam Curran (3/12) lead the English batting attack. Chasing 138, England was reduced to 45/3 before powerplay, but Stokes (52*) delivered in a big match once again to take his side to a victory. 

Here's how twitter reacted to England's win against Pakistan to lift their 2nd ICC T20 World Cup.

 Brief score: Pakistan: 137/8 (Shan Masood 38, Babar Azam 32; Sam Curran 3-12) vs England: 138/5 (Ben Stokes 52*, Jos Buttler 26, Haris Rauf 2/23). 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Custard apple: Know the amazing benefits of this highly nutritious fruit
7 lifestyle habits you must change to reduce risk of diabetes
Arthritis: Here are 5 ayurvedic remedies and herbs to reduce your joint pain
Happy birthday Dhanashree Verma: Cute love story of Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife that began during lockdown
Viral Photos of the Day: Rashmika Mandanna charms in white casual tee, Kartik Aaryan poses for paps
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pakistan fans bring Virat Kohli-Babar Azam poster to T20 World Cup final match, pic surfaces
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.