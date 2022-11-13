'The whole Pakistan...', Netizens react with hilarious memes as England Beat Pakistan to lift the T20 World Cup 2022

Top performances from Sam Curran and Ben Stokes powered England to their second ICC T20 World Cup title after 2010, as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a gripping low-scoring final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.
England delivered a fantastic performance with the ball, reducing Pakistan to 137/8. Sam Curran (3/12) lead the English batting attack. Chasing 138, England was reduced to 45/3 before powerplay, but Stokes (52*) delivered in a big match once again to take his side to a victory.
Here's how twitter reacted to England's win against Pakistan to lift their 2nd ICC T20 World Cup.
#PKMKBForever #PAKvENG #EngvsPak #PAKvsEng #PakVsEngFinal #PakistanCricket #T20WorldCupFinal #IndVsPak1965War
pic.twitter.com/vfzFvGg5aH — (@iamakki19) November 13, 2022
Congratulations #England #EngvsPak | #T20WorldCupFinal | #PAKvsEng | #BenStokes | pic.twitter.com/TuL6HqONoN— Atharv Shenoy (@ShenoyAtharv) November 13, 2022
She won #PAKvsEng pic.twitter.com/sn41K933nr — Pranavvv (@WarkePranav) November 13, 2022
Whole Pakistan Right Now:
*
*
*
*#T20WorldCup22 #PakvsEng #final
#T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/TCnDxLJNWW— Aishwary (@The_aishwary_) November 13, 2022
Pakistan Lost... Haar Gaya #PAKvENG #PAKvsEng #EngvsPak pic.twitter.com/99Ts9mSwhA — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) November 13, 2022
Brief score: Pakistan: 137/8 (Shan Masood 38, Babar Azam 32; Sam Curran 3-12) vs England: 138/5 (Ben Stokes 52*, Jos Buttler 26, Haris Rauf 2/23).