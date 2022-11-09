Netizens react with all hearts for the mystery girl who went viral during Pakistan-New Zealand match

Mystery Girl during PAK vs NZ match

Babar Azam's Pakistan beat New Zealand in the first semi-final to book spot in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at SCG on Wednesday (November 9). New Zealand posted 152/4 at the end of 20 overs and in reply, Pakistan chased down the target in the last over of the match, winning by 7 wickets in hand. With this win, they have booked a spot in the final and await India or England in the big final at the iconic MCG on Sunday (November 13).

With this win, Pakistan have become the first team to reach the final of the marquee event. This is a miraculous achievement from Pakistan as they were down and out in the tournament after losing the first two games against India and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, post Pakistan's win, images of a beautiful Pakistan fan is going viral on social media.

Pakistan must be lauded for playing the game with high intensity. They started off the match with a fiery spell of Shaheen Shah Afridi who sent Finn Allen packing in just the first over of the match. Pakistan then continued to maintain a tight grip on the match. They kept on taking wickets at regular intervals which ensured they dominated the match. In the middle overs.

Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell took control of the innings but Shaheen came back again to break that partnership and sent New Zealand on back foot. Shaheen finished with 2 wickets and he has touched the 10-wicket mark already in this World Cup after starting the tournament on a bad note, going for runs vs India and Zimbabwe respectively without returning with any wickets.