'Playing test match in...', Netizens react to Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan's slow innings against New Zealand

Mohammed Rizwan with Babar Azam

Mohammad Rizwan is undoubtedly among the most talented cricketers of the current generation and he is currently ranked as the number-one player in T20Is. He was the top run scorer in the recently concluded Asia cup. But, his strike rate has always been a talking point.

Pakistan team is currently touring New Zealand for a T20 tri-series with the third team being Bangladesh. Pakistan won its initial 2 games of this series (One each against New Zealand-Bangladesh) and as we type, they are playing their 3rd match of the series against the hosts.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first in this match but lost the early wicket of Mohammad Rizwan. Netizens were unhappy with Rizwan's strike rate in this match as he played a knock of 16 in 17 deliveries whereas skipper Babar Azam scored 21 in 23 deliveries. Check out a few reactions.

No. 1 T20I Batsman gone after scoring 16 Runs in 17 Balls. #PAKvsNZ #Rizwan — Cricket Socials (@CricketSocials) October 11, 2022

I like #Rizwan and all, but playing 15+ balls and your SR is less than 100 is crime in T20...#NZvPAK #NZTriSeries October 11, 2022

Coming to the match, as we write, the Pakistan team has scored 65 runs and lost 4 wickets in 10 overs. Presently Iftikhar Ahmed and Haider Ali are currently on the crease.