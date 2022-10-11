Search icon
'Playing test match in...', Netizens react to Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan's slow innings against New Zealand

Pakistan is squaring off against New Zealand in the 3rd match of the T20 tri-series in which they lost the early wicket of Rizwan for 16 runs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 08:19 AM IST

Mohammed Rizwan with Babar Azam

Mohammad Rizwan is undoubtedly among the most talented cricketers of the current generation and he is currently ranked as the number-one player in T20Is. He was the top run scorer in the recently concluded Asia cup. But, his strike rate has always been a talking point.

Pakistan team is currently touring New Zealand for a T20 tri-series with the third team being Bangladesh. Pakistan won its initial 2 games of this series (One each against New Zealand-Bangladesh) and as we type, they are playing their 3rd match of the series against the hosts.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first in this match but lost the early wicket of Mohammad Rizwan. Netizens were unhappy with Rizwan's strike rate in this match as he played a knock of 16 in 17 deliveries whereas skipper Babar Azam scored 21 in 23 deliveries. Check out a few reactions.

Coming to the match, as we write, the Pakistan team has scored 65 runs and lost 4 wickets in 10 overs. Presently Iftikhar Ahmed and Haider Ali are currently on the crease.

