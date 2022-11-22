'Let them play other...', netizens react as Sanju Samson and Umran Malik fail to make it to playing XI in 3rd T20I

Sanju Samson and Umran Malik

Indian team won the 2nd T20I match of the 3 match T20I series against New Zealand by 65 runs in which Suryakumar yadav scored 111 runs in 51 deliveries which included 7 fours and 7 sixes. The first match of the series was abandoned due to rain and fans exxpected Sanju Samson and Umran Malik to be part of India's playing XI in the 3rd T20I but that did'nt happen.

Indian side went with two left handers for the opening slot as Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan. Rishabh Pant failed to score big in the 2nd T20I of this series as he played a innings of 7 in 3 deliveries and looked rusty throughout. It was expected that Sanju Samson will get a chance in this match but Rishabh Pant was given another chance.

Another thing that made furious netizens was the exclusion of Umran Malik. Umran Malik did'nt feature in first 2 games and fans expected him to be part of playing XI in this match but skipper Hardik Pandya made just one change as he brought in Harshalo Patel for Washington Sundar in this game. Check out how netizens reacted.

Send #UmranMalik to give water to all the boys.

Only work he can do today, hope this way our bowlers can perform better.



Credit to @BCCI & team management.#INDvNZ — Just JK (@defectivejk) November 22, 2022

Sanju Samson T20I debut in 2015 – Played only 16 matches



Rishabh Pant T20I debut in 2017 – Played 65 matches#SanjuSamson — Raju Jangid (@imRJangid) November 22, 2022

If you don't wanna play him for India, let him play for other leagues like BBL. Offer him retirement.

Don't ruin his life. We wish to see him play more cricket, not your favourites like Pant or Ishan,Hooda.#INDvsNZ#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/nQB3g8gS58 — Krish Frank (@krishraj54) November 22, 2022

Coming to the game, After losing couple of Early wickets, New Zealand batters have gone off to a solid start and as we type, the Kisis have scored 130 runs in 1.4 overs after losing 2 wickets.