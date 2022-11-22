Search icon
'Let them play other...', netizens react as Sanju Samson and Umran Malik fail to make it to playing XI in 3rd T20I

Sanju Samson and Umran Malik were not included in India's playing XI for the final T20I game against New Zealand and it left netizens unimpressed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 01:57 PM IST

Sanju Samson and Umran Malik

Indian team won the 2nd T20I match of the 3 match T20I series against New Zealand by 65 runs in which Suryakumar yadav scored 111 runs in 51 deliveries which included 7 fours and 7 sixes. The first match of the series was abandoned due to rain and fans exxpected Sanju Samson and Umran Malik to be part of India's playing XI in the 3rd T20I but that did'nt happen.

Indian side went with two left handers for the opening slot as Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan. Rishabh Pant failed to score big in the 2nd T20I of this series as he played a innings of 7 in 3 deliveries and looked rusty throughout. It was expected that Sanju Samson will get a chance in this match but Rishabh Pant was given another chance.

Another thing that made furious netizens was the exclusion of Umran Malik. Umran Malik did'nt feature in first 2 games and fans expected him to be part of playing XI in this match but skipper Hardik Pandya made just one change as he brought in Harshalo Patel for Washington Sundar in this game. Check out how netizens reacted.

Coming to the game, After losing couple of Early wickets, New Zealand batters have gone off to a solid start and as we type, the Kisis have scored 130 runs in 1.4 overs after losing 2 wickets. 

First-image
