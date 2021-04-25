Trending#

Its Ravindra Jadeja vs RCB: Netizens react as all-rounder makes mockery of Bangalore's batting line-up

Ravindra Jadeja sent back Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, and Daniel Christian.


Updated: Apr 25, 2021, 07:06 PM IST

Batting, fielding, bowling - what can Ravindra Jadeja not do. After slamming Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Harshal Patel around the park, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder has now created havoc on the RCB's batting line-up.

After smashing 37-runs in the final over, Jadeja sent back Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, and Daniel Christian. 

He has been the star of the show for CSK as made sure RCB lose all-important batsmen and get the Bangalore franchise lose their first clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Here is how netizens reacted to Jadeja's bowling:

In CSK's innings, the last over becoming the IPL's record-equalling 37-run over - the joint-worst over ever in IPL history. RCB who were looking to keep the score around 175 saw CSK Jadeja take the side to 191 thanks to the last over. 

Jadeja started with two sixes, a no-ball went for six and Harshal just kept gift-wrapping deliveries to the all-rounder. Interestingly Jadeja was dropped on 0 and he surely made RCB pay for it. 