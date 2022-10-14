Search icon
'Send this guy to Melbourne', Netizens react as Prithvi Shaw scores career best 134 in 61 deliveries against Assam

The 22-year-old lit up the tournament with his 61-ball 134 – the highest individual T20 score by an Indian batter in 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

Prithvi Shaw

Out of favour India batter Prithvi Shaw has been in sensational formin the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. Continuing his rich vein of form in the third game of their campaign, the Mumbai captain blasted a sensational hundred against Assam in Rajkot.

Assam captain Mrinmoy Dutta won the toss and chose to bowl first, little knowing that his bowlers were about to be hammered by one of the best young talents in India. Though Riyan Parag got Aman Khan out for 15, Prithvi Shaw dug his heels in and his knock was an example of modern-day T20 bashing.

He raced to his 50 in 19 balls and completed his maiden T20 ton in just 46 balls. It was carnage all around when Shaw was batting as he finished on 134 in 61 balls with 13 fours and 9 sixes to his name. Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 42 in 30 balls as Mumbai posted 230/3 in 20 overs.

After Shaw played a scintillating knock in the ongoing edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the Mumbai opener was hailed by legions of Team India fans on Twitter. While some fans showered praise on Shaw for his batting masterclass, others questioned his absence from the T20I squad of the Men In Blue. 

Talking about the match between Mumbai and Assam, opener Shaw smashed a quick-fire 61-ball 134 to help his side register a massive total in the 20-over contest. Riding on Shaw's memorable ton against Assam, Mumbai have posted a gigantic total of 230/3 in 20 overs. While Shaw top-scored for Mumbai, Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with a crucial 30-ball 42 against Assam at Rajkot. 

