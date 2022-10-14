'Send this guy to Melbourne', Netizens react as Prithvi Shaw scores career best 134 in 61 deliveries against Assam

Prithvi Shaw

Out of favour India batter Prithvi Shaw has been in sensational formin the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. Continuing his rich vein of form in the third game of their campaign, the Mumbai captain blasted a sensational hundred against Assam in Rajkot.

The 22-year-old lit up the tournament with his 61-ball 134 – the highest individual T20 score by an Indian batter in 2022.

Assam captain Mrinmoy Dutta won the toss and chose to bowl first, little knowing that his bowlers were about to be hammered by one of the best young talents in India. Though Riyan Parag got Aman Khan out for 15, Prithvi Shaw dug his heels in and his knock was an example of modern-day T20 bashing.

He raced to his 50 in 19 balls and completed his maiden T20 ton in just 46 balls. It was carnage all around when Shaw was batting as he finished on 134 in 61 balls with 13 fours and 9 sixes to his name. Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 42 in 30 balls as Mumbai posted 230/3 in 20 overs.

After Shaw played a scintillating knock in the ongoing edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the Mumbai opener was hailed by legions of Team India fans on Twitter. While some fans showered praise on Shaw for his batting masterclass, others questioned his absence from the T20I squad of the Men In Blue.

Hundred by Prithvi Shaw in 46 balls in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

prithv Shaw try to break the doors it's healthy for India #PrithviShaw #IndianCricketTeam #T20WorldCup #INDvsPAK2022 — Deepak (@Deepak96712859) October 14, 2022

Prithvi Shaw is some opener.fearless, aggressive and technically sound.

India could have selected him for T20 world cup in place of KL Rahul #prithvishaw — Rushikesh Jadhav (@meRjadhav) October 14, 2022

#PrithviShaw is he playing in a different planet? Get him a visa and send him to Melbourne! October 14, 2022

There is every chance Prithvi Shaw will become next Sehwag. Please give him fare chances.#PrithviShaw — Karwa (@raveekarwa) October 14, 2022

Talking about the match between Mumbai and Assam, opener Shaw smashed a quick-fire 61-ball 134 to help his side register a massive total in the 20-over contest. Riding on Shaw's memorable ton against Assam, Mumbai have posted a gigantic total of 230/3 in 20 overs. While Shaw top-scored for Mumbai, Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with a crucial 30-ball 42 against Assam at Rajkot.