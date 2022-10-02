Search icon
Netizens React as KL Rahul smashes half-century in 24 deliveries during 2nd T20I against South Africa

KL Rahul's strike rate was criticized during the previous T20I but he silenced all his critics with a knock of 57 off 28 deliveries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 08:26 PM IST

Asked to bat first, The Indian opening duo of Rhot Sharma and KL Rahul got the Indian team to a flying start as they added 96 runs for the 1st wicket in the 10 overs when Rohit Sharma lost his wicket for 43 runs. Rohit Sharma took 37 deliveries to score these runs but the aggressor in this partnership was KL Rahul.

KL Rahul received criticism for his slow knock in the 1st T20I match but he came all guns blazing during the 2nd TI match and took on the bowlers from the word go. KL Rahul completed his half-century in deliveries and was finally dismissed for 58 runs off 27 deliveries. His innings included 5 fours and 4 sixes.

Netizens were overjoyed by his knock. Here's how they reacted to it.

Talking about the match, as we type, India has scored 189 runs in 16.3 overs with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli on the crease. 

