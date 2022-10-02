Netizens React as KL Rahul smashes half-century in 24 deliveries during 2nd T20I against South Africa

KL Rahul

Asked to bat first, The Indian opening duo of Rhot Sharma and KL Rahul got the Indian team to a flying start as they added 96 runs for the 1st wicket in the 10 overs when Rohit Sharma lost his wicket for 43 runs. Rohit Sharma took 37 deliveries to score these runs but the aggressor in this partnership was KL Rahul.

KL Rahul received criticism for his slow knock in the 1st T20I match but he came all guns blazing during the 2nd TI match and took on the bowlers from the word go. KL Rahul completed his half-century in deliveries and was finally dismissed for 58 runs off 27 deliveries. His innings included 5 fours and 4 sixes.

Netizens were overjoyed by his knock. Here's how they reacted to it.

Haters where are you now. Kl rahul can do everything in the field. Can attack from ball one,anchor the innings, finishing the game, scoring 100s , six hitting, running. Kl rahul wow . #klrahul #INDvsSA — Goatcricketfan (@Goatcricketfan1) October 2, 2022

Talking about the match, as we type, India has scored 189 runs in 16.3 overs with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli on the crease.