'Finch-Ajinkya Rahane opening?’: Netizens react as KKR rope in Aaron Finch as replacement for Alex Hales for IPL 2022

After English top-order batter Alex Hales, who was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for his base price of INR 1.5 crore at the mega auction joined his countrymate Jason Roy, who was a part of Gujarat Titans (GT), in opting out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the franchise has signed up Aaron Finch, Australia's white-ball captain, as a replacement.

According to the IPL statement, Finch would be joining Kolkata Knight Riders at INR 1.5 crore (USD 196,000 approx.). Venky Mysore, the CEO and MD of Knight Riders, said that he and the team respect Hales' decision.

"We respect Alex Hales' decision of choosing family and mental well-being over his participation in the upcoming season of the IPL. Bubble-life isn't easy, and a number of players around the world have shared their views on this topic. We will miss having him in the Galaxy of Knights this season, but we wish him all the best.

"We are delighted to welcome Aaron Finch, the T20 World Cup-winning captain, to the Knight Riders family. He is excited about joining the rest of the KKR squad in Mumbai and we look forward to benefiting from his vast experience," Venky Mysore said.

(2/2) @VenkyMysore: “We are delighted to welcome Aaron Finch, the T20 World Cup-winning captain, to the Knight Riders family. He is excited about joining the rest of the KKR squad in Mumbai and we look forward to benefiting from his vast experience” — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 11, 2022

Seeing Hales' replacement has surely got netizens talking as soon after Ajinkya Rahane started trending on Twitter. The reason is, while Aaron Finch's captaincy has been a key asset to Australia's side, however, his batting form has been concerning.

The skipper reached 50 just once in his last 18 innings and in fact, has nine single-figure scores at a strike rate of just 111.57. In the series against Sri Lanka, he had managed to score just 78 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 91.76.

With this being said, netizens believed that Rahane, who was purchased by KKR at his base price of ₹1 crore will now surely either open with Finch if the Aussie gets a chance, or the Indian Test batter will be always opening for the side.

For Finch, this will be a record ninth IPL franchise as in the past, he has been with Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Pune Warriors India (PWI), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI), Gujarat Lions (GL), Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The Aussie cricketer has played 85 innings in the IPL over the years and has scored 2005 runs at an average of 25.70 and a strike rate of 127.70.