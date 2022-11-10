'Aaj toh dil bhi....', netizens react as England beat India by 10 wickets in the semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup

What an authoritative performance from Buttler and Hales that! Today, it was England all the way! Kohli and Pandya gave India some respectability with their partnership, but Hales and Buttler were simply outstanding in reply.
Indian captain - Rohit Sharma struggled with the bat earlier in the day, and in the second innings - he was left clueless as a result of the pyrotechnics by the English openers. Buttler hit three boundaries against Bhuvneshwar in the first over of the chase, and Hales multiplied India's problems with his breathtaking knock thereafter.
There was never a moment when the England openers looked troubled during the run chase as they finished things off in 16 overs. If it was a clinical performance by Babar and Rizwan yesterday, the England openers have done an even better job. So it's going to be the battle of the openers in the grand finale at the MCG.
Netizens were furious with the kind of performance Indian team gave in the field and here's how they reacted.
Banda Zimbabwe se 1 run se haar jaye
Lekin aisi zillat naa uthaye kabhi #INDvsENG @BCCI— zakria_rasheed (@zakria_rasheed) November 10, 2022
#DropKLRahulASAP It is very important from now like share comment. We never forgive you. #captaincy#INDvsENG #ENGvsIND #T20WorldCup — RiteshJoshiCS (@RiteshJoshiCS) November 10, 2022
1. Selection on face value - KL Rahul injured before WC and suddenly replaced an inform batter.
2. No plan B - it seems team management (captain + coach) doesn’t want any plan - B
3. Dismal captaincy
4. Some of the players have started behaving as film stars. #INDvsENG #BCCI—(@atmanirbhar123) November 10, 2022
Drop Ashwin, KL Rahul, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar
Sack Rohit Sharma, as he lacks skills to lead team @ Inter - National Level.
Legendary Rahul Dravid should be given good quality players to coach than the attitude, stylish and egoistic players. @BCCI #INDvsENG#T20WorldCup — Viraj Sabnis (@virajsabnis) November 10, 2022