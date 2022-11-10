Search icon
'Aaj toh dil bhi....', netizens react as England beat India by 10 wickets in the semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales scored 80+ runs each while chasing the target of 168 runs as England won the semi-final match against India by 10 wickets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 05:11 PM IST

India vs England

What an authoritative performance from Buttler and Hales that! Today, it was England all the way! Kohli and Pandya gave India some respectability with their partnership, but Hales and Buttler were simply outstanding in reply.

Indian captain - Rohit Sharma struggled with the bat earlier in the day, and in the second innings - he was left clueless as a result of the pyrotechnics by the English openers. Buttler hit three boundaries against Bhuvneshwar in the first over of the chase, and Hales multiplied India's problems with his breathtaking knock thereafter.

There was never a moment when the England openers looked troubled during the run chase as they finished things off in 16 overs. If it was a clinical performance by Babar and Rizwan yesterday, the England openers have done an even better job. So it's going to be the battle of the openers in the grand finale at the MCG.

Netizens were furious with the kind of performance Indian team gave in the field and here's how they reacted.

 

DNA Originals
More

