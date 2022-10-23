Netizens react after Suresh Raina's prediction of 'Arshdeep Singh will dismiss Babar Azam on duck' comes true

Suresh Raina on Arshdeep Singh

Former India national cricket team batter Suresh Raina had made a bold prediction ahead of the high-profile India-Pakistan T20 World Cup game, asserting that the young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will dismiss the Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the mouth-watering clash.

Playing in his debut T20 World Cup match, in a high-octane game against Pakistan, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Arshdeep Singh showed no signs of nerves and rather scripted a dream start for himself and perfect one for Team India as he dismissed both the Pakistan openers inside the powerplay.

Moments after the dismissal of Babar Azam, former India cricketer Suresh Raina was trending along with Arshdeep on social media.

After a perfect first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who conceded just a single of a wide ball, Arshdeep struck in his very first ball in the next over with a beautiful inswinger. It was a length ball on middle as Babar looked to work itr across the line, but was beaten by the pace as the ball hits plumb on his pads in line with the leg stump.

Babar opted for a review, but there was no escape for the Pakistan captain as the ball was pitching in line, impact was in line and crashed onto the leg stumps.

Moments after the dismissal of Babar for a golden duck, Twitter erupted with posts on Raina as his prediction was bang on.

In his next over, he dismiss Mohammad Rizwan for 4 off 12 with a short and quick delivery. Rizwan hurriedly pulled it straight to Bhuvneshwar at fine leg. Arshdeep ended powerplay with 2 for 10.