'Addiction of cricket': Netizens react after seeing India and Pakistan flags during NED vs ENG game

A photo of two fans from India and Pakistan holding their respective flags at the stadium went viral on social media.

The craze for cricket is surely at its peak with it comes to India and Pakistan, in fact, goes to a greater extent when these two teams collide against each other. However, what shows the love of the game is when the two teams are not even playing but fans make sure to make their presence be felt.

Pakistan and India fans at the Netherlands versus England match #Cricket pic.twitter.com/BCGBCc3YRH June 22, 2022

Soon after netizens reacted to the picture saying that's what is the attraction of the game of cricket.

What happened there got the date and venue mixed up — Prabit (@prabit) June 22, 2022

lol just sub-continent things! — Official Ankul! (@ClybournJodee) June 22, 2022

Addiction of cricket — Mushahid Ahmed (@Sain_Mushahid) June 22, 2022

Talking about India and Pakistan, the two sides, barring the ICC tournaments, do not play any bilateral cricket. In the previous encounter in the ICC World Cup 2021, the Virat Kohli-led side lost the tournament opener to their arch-rivals.

The two sides could next face each other in the Aisa Cup 2022 and the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.