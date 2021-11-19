Headlines

Cricket

'AB, na jaao chodkar...' Netizens react after RCB's de Villiers hangs up his boots

AB de Villiers has played 156 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and scored 4,491 runs.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2021, 02:00 PM IST

After giving fans the joy of watching him play, Mr 360 - AB de Villiers - has now announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. While the batter had earlier retired from international cricket, but he had continued to ply his trade in T20 Leagues across the globe. De Villiers' announcement means he has ended his association with his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Soon after hearing the news, fans took to Twitter to wish him a happy retirement.

The Proteas cricketer has played 156 matches for RCB and scored 4,491 runs. He is the second all-time leading run-scorer behind his teammate Virat Kohli and holds the second and third-highest individual run total in RCB history with 133* against Mumbai Indians (in 2015) and 129* against Gujarat Lions (in 2016).

