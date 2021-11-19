'AB, na jaao chodkar...' Netizens react after RCB's de Villiers hangs up his boots

AB de Villiers has played 156 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and scored 4,491 runs.

After giving fans the joy of watching him play, Mr 360 - AB de Villiers - has now announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. While the batter had earlier retired from international cricket, but he had continued to ply his trade in T20 Leagues across the globe. De Villiers' announcement means he has ended his association with his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Soon after hearing the news, fans took to Twitter to wish him a happy retirement.

, na jaao chodkar... — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 19, 2021

One of the best to play the IPL from South Africa.!The duo of Ab de Villers & Virat Kohli will be missed forever.!Not only RCB,Virat Kohli or Ab de Villers fan whole world will miss this duo.!Thank you @ABdeVilliers17 .! — Deep Point (@ittzz_spidey) November 19, 2021

"ABD, ABD, ABD!"



This is at Wankhede. In an ODI vs India. This is what you meant to cricket fans.



The game will miss you, @ABdeVilliers17!#ThankYouABDeVilliers



(Video credit: @sumitnawde) pic.twitter.com/RPI4aJoqxC — Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 19, 2021

Mr.360 of Cricket AB de Villiers retired from all formats officially !

Thank you for the countless memories Champ @ABdeVilliers17 !!

Love you ALIEN DE VILLERS pic.twitter.com/41DZiXwPvJ — SidMalhotra_Forever (@SidM_Forever) November 19, 2021

Uff Really this man was nothing but the soul or Cricket



Thank you so much #AB de Villers

You make us always happy pic.twitter.com/r9CLGyzs8o — Ali Jjadi (@AliJjadi) November 19, 2021

What's the folklore of IPL, if not the bromance of Virat Kohli and AB de Villers? — Vishal Katariya (@vshalkatariya) November 19, 2021

The Proteas cricketer has played 156 matches for RCB and scored 4,491 runs. He is the second all-time leading run-scorer behind his teammate Virat Kohli and holds the second and third-highest individual run total in RCB history with 133* against Mumbai Indians (in 2015) and 129* against Gujarat Lions (in 2016).