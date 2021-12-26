Search icon
'Itna optimism laate kaha se ho bhai': Netizens question Ajinkya Rahane's inclusion in playing XI in 1st Test against SA

There was no place in form Shreyas Iyer or even Hanuma Vihari - who was sent to the Proteas land to play with India A.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 26, 2021, 01:44 PM IST

As the Boxing Day Test begins, skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. While winning the toss brought happiness to fans, it was the team selection that saw netizens questioning.

Kohli's decision to bat was bold anyway, and him backing his batters - who have not been performing - is what got fans upset. Both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were picked, but there was no place in form Shreyas Iyer or even Hanuma Vihari - who was sent to the Proteas land to play with India A.

Soon after the team was disclosed, fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

As for the Proteas, they picked debutant Marco Jansen over the returning Duanne Olivier. The young left-arm quick did play a couple of games for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first leg of IPL 2021. 

