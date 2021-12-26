'Itna optimism laate kaha se ho bhai': Netizens question Ajinkya Rahane's inclusion in playing XI in 1st Test against SA

As the Boxing Day Test begins, skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. While winning the toss brought happiness to fans, it was the team selection that saw netizens questioning.

Kohli's decision to bat was bold anyway, and him backing his batters - who have not been performing - is what got fans upset. Both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were picked, but there was no place in form Shreyas Iyer or even Hanuma Vihari - who was sent to the Proteas land to play with India A.

Soon after the team was disclosed, fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

Vihari has too much preparation and Iyer has too much form. Best to pick Rahane.#INDvsSA — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 26, 2021

Ppl are way too confident about Rahane scoring runs and keeping his spot in the team. Itna optimism laate kaha se ho bhai #SAvsIND — Yashraj (@cricyashraj) December 26, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane is in the playing 11 and no Iyer and Vihari December 26, 2021

#INDvsSA

Rahane going to play another great 4 runs knock pic.twitter.com/n0P3UN9Rtg — Luffy (@Monkey_D_Yuvi) December 26, 2021

Cricket fans trying to find out reason behind selecting Ajinkya Rahane over Hanuma Vihari. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/e3qRZcs9LZ — Gajender (@gajender00) December 26, 2021

As for the Proteas, they picked debutant Marco Jansen over the returning Duanne Olivier. The young left-arm quick did play a couple of games for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first leg of IPL 2021.