Another way of ball-tampering? Netizens question after England seen stamping ball using shoe spikes

Not sandpaper, but surely fans and netizens believe the act pulled off by England players could be considered as another way of ball-tampering against India during the 2nd Test at Lord's in London.

Fans were shown clips of England players stamping the ball with their spikes. While the players are not exactly known, it was seen two players kicking the ball around and stamping on it.

The spikes on their shoes were seen creating marks on the ball as they were bowling to India post-lunch break. Soon after the clip made the rounds, netizens started to question if this kind of an act was allowed?

Damaged to ball by spikes of shoes is not ball tampering ?? Old memories of Australians got reminded and same penalties why should not be invoked on culprits?? @bhogleharsha @MichaelVaughan @ICC @sanjaymanjrekar — RAVI HINDOCHA (@RAVIHINDOCHA) August 15, 2021

You don't get to international level cricket and stamp on the ball with spikes "accidentally" while the ball is dead and moving at that pace. https://t.co/5sma7uPbqI — Prakash Subramanian (@prakrules) August 15, 2021

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England pacer James Anderson were seen indulged in a verbal fight. The fight was seen as a continuation of Anderson and Jasprit Bumrah's conflict after the end of Day 3's play.

India were seen losing their three main players - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli - before lunch break. The visitors only scored 56 and lost three wickets and they have Cheteshwar Pujara and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane at the crease.