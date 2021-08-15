Trending#

Another way of ball-tampering? Netizens question after England seen stamping ball using shoe spikes

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England pacer James Anderson were seen indulged in a verbal fight.


Karen Noronha

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 15, 2021, 07:21 PM IST

Not sandpaper, but surely fans and netizens believe the act pulled off by England players could be considered as another way of ball-tampering against India during the 2nd Test at Lord's in London.

Fans were shown clips of England players stamping the ball with their spikes. While the players are not exactly known, it was seen two players kicking the ball around and stamping on it.

The spikes on their shoes were seen creating marks on the ball as they were bowling to India post-lunch break. Soon after the clip made the rounds, netizens started to question if this kind of an act was allowed?

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England pacer James Anderson were seen indulged in a verbal fight. The fight was seen as a continuation of Anderson and Jasprit Bumrah's conflict after the end of Day 3's play.

India were seen losing their three main players - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli - before lunch break. The visitors only scored 56 and lost three wickets and they have Cheteshwar Pujara and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane at the crease.