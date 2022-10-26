Netizens predict Ireland beating England will lead to India winning T20 World Cup, here's how

England vs Ireland

Ireland are quickly developing a reputation of giant killers as they upset England once again at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday in Melbourne. Skipper Andrew Balbirnie led from the front as his fifty helped Ireland to a total of 157 in 19.2 overs.

In reply, England could score 105/5 in 14.3 overs, during a rain-curtailed game as the Irish side won by five runs courtesy of the DLS method. This comes after they had already eliminated West Indies in the qualifying round 1, and today they picked up their first win of the Super 12 stage as well.

Kevin O'Brien was the protagonist of Ireland's memorable win over England at the 2011 ODI World Cup, but they have just added another chapter to the history books.

Due to this upset, Netizens now feel that India could go on to win the ongoing World Cup as Ireland has again defeated England just like they did in the 2011 World cup the Indian team won under MS Dhoni's leadership.Check out some of the hilarious comparisons made by netizens on Ireland's victory over England.

2011 - Ireland beat England... India won the World Cup



2022 - Ireland beat England... Fingers crossed pic.twitter.com/VH8jgZPcE8 — V I P E R (@VIPERoffl) October 26, 2022

The last time Ireland beat England in a World Cup, India went on to win the World Cup October 26, 2022

After that rain arrived and gave Ireland their first two points in Super 12, leaving Group 1 wide open. It also makes England's next match, against arch-rivals Australia, a must-win affair in order to remain alive in the race for a spot in the semifinals.