Sundar batting from Washington: Netizens praise all-rounder's classic half-century

Washington Sundar scores back to back fifties as he reaches his half-century in the 79th over on Day 4 of the Test match against England at Chennai. It was a flighted delivery outside off stump and Washi leaned forward and cover-drives it to get to the milestone.

Scoring 50+ in debut innings both home and away (India): Rusi Modi, S Amarnath, Arun Lal, S Ganguly, S Raina, H Pandya, M Agarwal, Washington Sundar.

Seeing the innings has got netizens happy as they hope for India to avoid a follow-on.

Washington Sundar can be the backup of Jadeja ( not saying He should play ahead of Jadeja atm but its always great when you've a solid back up ) Sundar is capable of batting at # 7 in Tests and ofcourse needs some more improvement in bowling, talented player. — Mani (@TweetsMani14) February 8, 2021

Washington Sundar In Test Career: •Fifty on Overseas Test Debut Innings. •Fifty on Home Test Debut Innings. Absolute classical from Washington Sundar. Brilliant to see Washington Contributed with the bat. #INDvsENG — Sumit Marathe (@sumit_vk18_) February 8, 2021

Hook shot off Pat Cummins, straight drive off Jofra Archer. Has Washington Sundar really not played Test cricket before? Are we sure? #INDvENG — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 8, 2021

Washington Sundar has been proven a fantastic lower middle order batsman for India. 2nd fifty in just his 3rd Innings that too against good bowling attack, great start to his career. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 8, 2021

Continue Washington Sundar.. Just continuing to impress with bat #INDvENG — Alok Ranjan (@itsalokranjan) February 8, 2021

Washington Sundar can play as a specialist batsman in the team. — Venkat Raghav (@raghavitis) February 8, 2021

This is also 50+ score by India's No. 7 in consecutive innings against England in Tests. Rishabh Pant was last India's No. 7 to score 50+ by smashing 114 at The Oval in 4th innings in 2018.

Sundar's fifty also had brought up the 50 runs partnership for 7th wicket between Sundar and Ashwin and its the 3rd 50+ partnership involving the all-rounder in Tests. India finished Day 3 at 257 for six.

Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara scored half-centuries on Sunday to revive India after the hosts lost Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession. India have reached the 300+ mark and now trail by 270 runs.