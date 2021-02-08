Trending#

Sundar batting from Washington: Netizens praise all-rounder's classic half-century

India will be looking to avoid the follow-on against England and will need their batsmen to stay at the crease.


Written By

Edited By

Karen Noronha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Feb 8, 2021, 10:24 AM IST

Washington Sundar scores back to back fifties as he reaches his half-century in the 79th over on Day 4 of the Test match against England at Chennai. It was a flighted delivery outside off stump and Washi leaned forward and cover-drives it to get to the milestone. 

Scoring 50+ in debut innings both home and away (India): Rusi Modi, S Amarnath, Arun Lal, S Ganguly, S Raina, H Pandya, M Agarwal, Washington Sundar.

Seeing the innings has got netizens happy as they hope for India to avoid a follow-on.

This is also 50+ score by India's No. 7 in consecutive innings against England in Tests. Rishabh Pant was last India's No. 7 to score 50+ by smashing 114 at The Oval in 4th innings in 2018.

Sundar's fifty also had brought up the 50 runs partnership for 7th wicket between Sundar and Ashwin and its the 3rd 50+ partnership involving the all-rounder in Tests. India finished Day 3 at 257 for six.

Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara scored half-centuries on Sunday to revive India after the hosts lost Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession. India have reached the 300+ mark and now trail by 270 runs.