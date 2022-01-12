Search icon
'What a player, what a fielder': Netizens praise Virat Kohli as Temba Bavuma becomes his 100th Test catch

Virat Kohli was seen celebrating the catch not only did they break a partnership but also because it was the skipper's 100th catch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 12, 2022, 06:29 PM IST

This could have been Virat Kohli's 100th Test game, but if not, he made sure to make the third and final game against South Africa in Cape Town worth it. From scoring 79 runs on Day 1 to now completing 100 Test catches on Day 2, the skipper is on fire.

On the fourth ball of the 55th over, Mohammed Shami bowled a length that was dragged back after being driven to the cover fence. There was a bit of away movement as well, but batter Temba Bavuma was sent back in the crease when he tried to defend.

The Proteas batsman only managed a tame poke and saw Virat Kohli dive to his left at second slip and grab it inches above the ground. He was seen celebrating the catch as the side not only broke a partnership just when it had to start to blossom but also because it was the skipper's 100th Test catch.

Seeing the captain so in form, could not stop netizens from showering praises for Kohli.

As for the clash, the decider match saw the visitors win the toss and opt to bat first in the overcast conditions. The host nation, however, was on the happier side as they dismissed the Indian batting line-up for 223 in the first innings.

Indian bowlers also started on a positive note as Jasprit Bumrah drew the first blood sending the back captain Dean Elgar who scored three runs. Nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram were sent back at the start of Day 2 with the score before tea being 168 for the loss of six wickets. The Proteas now trail by 55 runs.

