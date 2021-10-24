'Kohli vs Pakistan yet again': Netizens praise skipper as he reaches 50 against PAK in T20 World Cup

A reason Virat Kohli is called one of the best batsmen in the world and surely there is no doubt in it. The man in the match against Pakistan played like a lone wolf as he made sure to remain on the crease as he saw his batter fall one by one.

Kohli had to come immediately after opener Rohit Sharma got out for a duck. The right-handed batsman stayed almost till the end, but luck was not in his side as he had to depart after he scored his half-century.

As he reached his half-century, netizens praised the captain's innings as they recalled 'Vintage Kohli' innings.

Another day of realising how much we owe to this man Virat Kohli. Beacon of light among these mugs pic.twitter.com/NVAozok4cS October 24, 2021

He stands when it matters the most, that's what a team needs. ONE-MAN-SHOW. @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/ck1uh79MSL — Adithya (@itskantri) October 24, 2021

Fifty up for Captain Virat Kohli. Leading from the front in big matches, as always! #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Pt37SybZSX — UrMiL07 (@urmilpatel30) October 24, 2021

As for the clash, India managed to score 151 after losing early wickets. Opener KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma could not perform much, and Kohli had some help from Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant.

As for Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowler who picked three wickets and got help from Hasan Ali who took two wickets.