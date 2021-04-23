Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Netizens pour in wishes for 'God of Cricket'

Master Blaster, the legend of the game, God of cricket - this man has many names but one thing is for sure that Sachin Tendulkar has revolutionized the gentleman's game for Indian fans.

Born on April 24, 1973, Tendulkar's effect on the game of cricket especially in India is huge. He changed the face of the game and young generations looked up to him as a role model.

Tendulkar has many records to his name and has even received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award - India's highest sporting honor. Not just that, in 1999 and 2008, Tendulkar received the Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan awards.

Sachin was also a key part of the Indian team which won the 2011 Cricket World Cup, which was his sixth world cup appearance.

So on his special day, fans from across the country have poured in wishes for Tendulkar as he turned 47 years old.

One Man 24 Yrs 664 Matches 782 Inngs 34357 Runs 48.52 Avg 248* HS 164 50s 28 90s 100 100s 25 150s 6 200s 76 M.O.M 20 M.O.S 4076 4s 264 6s 201 wickets 2 5wk Haul 5/32 Best 107 maidens 256 catches Name Is Sachin Tendulkar#HappyBirthdaySachin#SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/ql1zlcAd8b April 23, 2021

Happy birthday sachin sir...u r not just a cricketer u r god#SachinTendulkar — Harsh (@Harsh37291353) April 23, 2021

Happy birthday to Our God of Cricket Man who made cricket into religion #HappyBirthdaySachin #SachinTendulkar #GodOfCricket pic.twitter.com/5M9C7GvcGd — Naveesh (@naveeshpv) April 23, 2021

The right-handed batsman donned the No. 10 jersey in ODIs for the better part of his illustrious career. He retired from all forms of international cricket in November 2013.