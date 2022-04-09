Search icon
'Perfect Saturday for fans': Netizens overjoyed to see MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma all in action in IPL 2022

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are all in action on Saturday's doubleheader.

Reported By:Karen Noronha| Edited By: Karen Noronha |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 09, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

Surely it is a Super Saturday as the doubleheader will see giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against each other. Match 17 and 18 will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively.

As the clash beings, fans will witness Indian greats MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma all in action on the same day. Netizens are in fact early waiting for the games to begin and see their favourite cricketers in action.

Talking about the IPL 2022 points table, fans are shocked to see three of today's four teams at the bottom of the table. The Hyderabad franchise is right at the bottom on the 10th spot with two losses to their name.

As for Mumbai, the 'Hitman' led side is a spot above and sits in the ninth position with three losses. Just above them on the eighth spot in Chennai, who under the leadership of Ravindra Jadeja also lost three games.

