'Perfect Saturday for fans': Netizens overjoyed to see MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma all in action in IPL 2022

Surely it is a Super Saturday as the doubleheader will see giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against each other. Match 17 and 18 will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively.

As the clash beings, fans will witness Indian greats MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma all in action on the same day. Netizens are in fact early waiting for the games to begin and see their favourite cricketers in action.

Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit



All of them will be in action tonight

Waiting for a first win for DHONI & ROHIT..... & Waiting for Kohli's 100#TATAIPL2022 — Kaafi Jenius (@JeniusKaafi) April 9, 2022

Dont care who wins just want Dhoni,Kohli and Rohit to score good and make a perfect Saturday for fans. #IPL2022 — Saad Mohammed (@_saadmd__) April 9, 2022

Today - MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be in action in #IPL2022. April 9, 2022

Tonight Dhoni,jadeja,kohli and Rohit sab khelne wale hai koi bhi jeete bas ye sab accha performance kare to maja aajaye April 9, 2022

Talking about the IPL 2022 points table, fans are shocked to see three of today's four teams at the bottom of the table. The Hyderabad franchise is right at the bottom on the 10th spot with two losses to their name.

As for Mumbai, the 'Hitman' led side is a spot above and sits in the ninth position with three losses. Just above them on the eighth spot in Chennai, who under the leadership of Ravindra Jadeja also lost three games.