Netizens laud Renuka Thakur for her opening spell against Australian women's team as Indian women set the target of 155

Earlier in the match, Harmanpreet Kaur scored a half-century to take the Indian team to 154 runs against the Australian women's team.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 06:49 PM IST

Ranuka Thakur

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made the first fifty of the women's T20 cricket event in the 2022 Commonwealth Games as India made 154-8 in their 20 overs in their first Group A match against Australia at Edgbaston.

Apart from Harmanpreet's 52 off 34 balls, laced with eight fours and a six, opener Shafali Verma chipped in with 33-ball 48, hitting nine boundaries to give India a fighting total on a hybrid pitch. For Australia, left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen impressed with 4-22 while Megan Schutt (2-26) and Darcie Brown (1-30) provided good support with the ball.

The target of 155 looked below par at the mid-innings but it was Renuka Thakur's spell that changed the momentum towards the Indian team.

Renuka Thakur opened the bowling for the Indian side and took of Alyssa Healy in her second delivery. She took 2 wickets in her 2nd over and 1 in her 3rd over. Netizens were mighty impressed with Renuka Thakur's spell. Check out how they reacted.

 

Renuka Thakur finished her quota with 4 wickets and conceded 18 runs.

As we type, The Australian women's team have scored 75 runs at the end of 11 overs and lost 5 wickets. They need 78 runs in 54 balls to win this game.

