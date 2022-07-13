IND vs ENG: Netizens in awe after Rohit Sharma meets girl who got hit by his six in London

Headlines

Laugh out loud with internet's 'nutritional' broomstick, details inside

GATE 2024 Notification expected soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check list of documents required

Viral video: Brave dog vs fierce tiger - who wins the battle? watch

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan arrested after being sentenced to three years in jail in Toshakhana corruption case

Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi: ‘I don’t need to…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ASI resumes survey of Gyanvapi complex, army personnel killed in J&K, Haryana violence & more | News Wrap, Aug 05

Laugh out loud with internet's 'nutritional' broomstick, details inside

GATE 2024 Notification expected soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check list of documents required

Here’s how much Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, other stars charged for Gadar 2

8 latest horror movies to watch in August 

7 Indian cricketers who have acted in Bollywood movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

ASI resumes survey of Gyanvapi complex, army personnel killed in J&K, Haryana violence & more | News Wrap, Aug 05

Kutch Express: Manasi Parekh, Viraf Patel, Darsheel Safary talk about their days of struggle

ASI continues survey at Gyanvapi complex, Muslim side present at mosque

Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi: ‘I don’t need to…’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi, to get Rs 1 crore in dues

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took Rs 25 crore for myositis treatment from Telugu superstar? Actress says 'I can easily...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs ENG: Netizens in awe after Rohit Sharma meets girl who got hit by his six in London

While India was batting, the 'Hitman' took an aggressive approach at The Oval on Tuesday.

article-main
Latest News

Karen Noronha

Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India was on a roll in the 1st ODI against England, where they went all guns blazing in both the bowling and batting department. After restricting England to 110 runs, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan both reached the target in 18 overs itself.

READ | Pull shot for six from Rohit Sharma hits young girl in crowd, England send their physios to help

While India was batting, the 'Hitman' took an aggressive approach at The Oval on Tuesday. Rohit brought out his pull and hook shots against the England pacers' short balls and when he played one such shot in the fifth over by David Willey, it resulted in a six. 

However, after the shot was broadcasted, it showed visuals of a man holding a kid in his arms. Commentators said that the ball had hit the kid and later, England physios tended to her.

However, now, a photo of Rohit Sharma, going to meet the 6-year-old girl, named Meera Salvi, who was hit on the back by a six.

Talking about the clash, India batter Virat Kohli had to miss out on the first ODI due to a groin injury. During the first ODI on Tuesday, Virat was replaced by batter Shreyas Iyer at the Kennington Oval.

The two sides will next face each other on Thursday (July 14) at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi

Viral video: Brave dog vs fierce tiger - who wins the battle? watch

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

Malaika Arora's Rs 75,000 sizzling saree game with plunge-neck blouse is a treat for ethnic fashion

Meet Girish Mathrubootham, man who couldn’t crack IIT but built Rs 1 lakh crore firm, proved relatives wrong

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE