IND vs ENG: Netizens in awe after Rohit Sharma meets girl who got hit by his six in London

While India was batting, the 'Hitman' took an aggressive approach at The Oval on Tuesday.

Team India was on a roll in the 1st ODI against England, where they went all guns blazing in both the bowling and batting department. After restricting England to 110 runs, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan both reached the target in 18 overs itself.

While India was batting, the 'Hitman' took an aggressive approach at The Oval on Tuesday. Rohit brought out his pull and hook shots against the England pacers' short balls and when he played one such shot in the fifth over by David Willey, it resulted in a six.

However, after the shot was broadcasted, it showed visuals of a man holding a kid in his arms. Commentators said that the ball had hit the kid and later, England physios tended to her.

However, now, a photo of Rohit Sharma, going to meet the 6-year-old girl, named Meera Salvi, who was hit on the back by a six.

Meera Salvi, a 6 years old girl who was hit on the back by a six hit by @ImRo45 is fine. pic.twitter.com/irbO2BtQZZ — Rohit Sharma Trends (@TrendsRohit) July 12, 2022

Talking about the clash, India batter Virat Kohli had to miss out on the first ODI due to a groin injury. During the first ODI on Tuesday, Virat was replaced by batter Shreyas Iyer at the Kennington Oval.

The two sides will next face each other on Thursday (July 14) at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.