Did Team India miss captain Virat Kohli in 2nd Test vs South Africa? Netizens have THIS to say

The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg - the fortress for Team India overseas - was breached by the host nation itself after South Africa defeated the Men in Blue by seven wickets.

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar played a captain's knock and he smashed 96 runs during their 240-run chase. He was helped by his top-order batting lineup with the score of 240 is also South Africa's highest fourth-innings successful chase.

While all praised the host nation skipper, India was seen struggling and had also missed the services of the regular Test captain Virat Kohli - who had suffered from a back spasm on the day of the match.

KL Rahul was made Team India's stand-in skipper and surely, the role proved to be a lot harder as South Africa levelled the series at 1-1, meaning the next match in Cape Town will now be the series decider.

However, post the defeat of the match, many fans missed Kohli's aggression on the field. In fact, it was learnt that India had never lost a Test match defending 200 or more runs under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

So, did cricket fans miss King Kohli on the field during the 2nd Test? Here's what they said:

INDIA #cricket fans want that #India will win each match in overseas tour which is possible by one and only 'Virat Kohli '.

Virat Kohli



|#INDvsSA| #Viratkohli |#Ashes| ||#CricketTwitter | pic.twitter.com/CXIJlzEOuF — TALHA KHAN (@KhanKha73713985) January 7, 2022

....without @imVkohli match is so borring for me.. January 7, 2022

A very disappointing defeat for #TeamIndia at Wanderers, Jo’burg. Credit to South Africa, they were sensational.



The 3rd and final Test at the beautiful Newlands, Cape Town is set to be a classic.



We need @imVkohli is back for that one! #SAvIND https://t.co/UIsaNdjRfN — Akshay Vara (@ThatGuyAkshay) January 7, 2022

Awesome we missed Virat alteast 8 wickets should have been down — hubert didymus (@HDidymus) January 7, 2022

Must admit!



Even if @imVkohli scores 2 beautiful ducks in a #TestMatch, we need him as THE CAPTAIN!

He is the fuel to our fast bowlers. He is the one in #TestCricket.



He is your actual FAST BOWLER, who by the ace of dissociative-identity became a top batsman!#SAvIND #INDvsSA — Vivrit (@Vivrit) January 7, 2022

Virat kohli is necessary for the 3rd test match if India has to win the test series in South Africa....#INDvSA — Ankit kumar Jagat (@imgugul45) January 7, 2022

As for the clash, in his post-match comments, KL Rahul revealed the real reason why his team suffered a loss. When quizzed about the factor behind India's defeat, Rahul stated that their total in the first innings of 202 was a tad bit short, and he also lauded the home team for being clinical in their approach.

However, he did praise Shardul Thakur, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara for their valuable contribution. "Shardul has been superb for us, has won us a lot of games, he bowled well in the first innings and gave us a chance today as well," stated KL Rahul in his praise.

"They have been great players for us (on Pujara and Rahane), have always done the job for us over the years, have been under the pump recently, but we believe Pujara and Rahane are our best middle-order players, to go out there, bat in that mindset and play such an innings. It'll give them confidence and make them do even better in the next Test," concluded Rahul.