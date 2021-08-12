Is KL Rahul the best all-format batsman in India right now? Netizens have THIS to say

When Mayank Agarwal was ruled out after being injured ahead of the first Test, KL Rahul was given a chance, and oh did he grab it with both his hands.

The batsman who was slotted in as the opener with Rohit Sharma had scored 84 off 214 deliveries in the first innings of the Trent Bridge Test. In the second Test at Lord's the batsman has continued his form and has already breached the 90 run-mark.

Seeing the wicketkeeper-batsman in form got netizens talking and even asking, 'is KL Rahul the best all-format batsman in India right now?'

KL Rahul is the best all format batsman in India right now. Period pic.twitter.com/gkOUCITX8n — A (@khogayehamkahan) August 6, 2021

As for the clash, India lost 2 wickets and have scored 230+ runs after being asked to bat first. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put on a good partnership as openers as they put 100+ on the board. While the Hitman was out for 83 by James Anderson, KL Rahul continued the momentum.

India has scored around 160 and have lost two wickets with the second being Cheteshwar Pujara, who was dismissed by James Anderson for just nine runs.