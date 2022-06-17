Search icon
Netizens hail Jos Buttler for his scintillating 162 of 70 deliveries against Netherlands

In the 1st ODI against Netherlands, England scored the record total of 498 runs against Netherlands with 3 players scoring a century.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 07:32 PM IST

Jos Buttler

This was a sensational batting display by England, as they came out all guns blazing. Both Salt and Malan struck maiden ODI hundreds and got their runs at a rate of over 100. And then the in-form Buttler made things worse for Netherlands. He struck a century in 47 balls, dealing in boundaries. The trio displayed one of the best collective ODI batting.

England lost the wicket of Philip Salt at the end of 30th over and England's score that time was 223 runs and in walked Jos Buttler.

Fro the word go, Jos Buttler started to smash the ball to all parts of the ground and he reached his half-century in 17 deliveries. Jos Buttler won the orange cap in the IPL 2022 and watching him continue his form for his national team, Netizens hailed the England batsman. Check out some reactions below.

 Along with Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstione also played a superb innings and helped England to set this massive target as he ended up scoring 66 in 22 deliveries which included 6 fours and 6 sixes.

England had previously held the record, having smashed 481 for six against Australia. The Three Lions now have the top-three highest scores in One-Day Internationals.

