Netizens hail Jos Buttler for his scintillating 162 of 70 deliveries against Netherlands

Jos Buttler

This was a sensational batting display by England, as they came out all guns blazing. Both Salt and Malan struck maiden ODI hundreds and got their runs at a rate of over 100. And then the in-form Buttler made things worse for Netherlands. He struck a century in 47 balls, dealing in boundaries. The trio displayed one of the best collective ODI batting.

England lost the wicket of Philip Salt at the end of 30th over and England's score that time was 223 runs and in walked Jos Buttler.

Fro the word go, Jos Buttler started to smash the ball to all parts of the ground and he reached his half-century in 17 deliveries. Jos Buttler won the orange cap in the IPL 2022 and watching him continue his form for his national team, Netizens hailed the England batsman. Check out some reactions below.

England have scored 350 to 450 in just 26 balls. Ridiculous by Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone. June 17, 2022

England set a new world record for Highest score in ODI cricket. None other than the man in form Jos Buttler. There’s no stopping him. His ridiculously good IPL form continues in Intl. cricket as well. Jos the Boss #NEDvENG — Jainam Mehta (@Jainam09) June 17, 2022

Jos Buttler's ODI record is just obscene.



149 matches, 4,034 runs at an average of 40.34 and strike-rate of 121.



10 hundreds (9 at SR of 120), and 20 more fifties. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) June 17, 2022

Along with Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstione also played a superb innings and helped England to set this massive target as he ended up scoring 66 in 22 deliveries which included 6 fours and 6 sixes.

England had previously held the record, having smashed 481 for six against Australia. The Three Lions now have the top-three highest scores in One-Day Internationals.