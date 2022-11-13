Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'168/6 against 137/8...', Netizens had a field day as Pakistan sets a below par target against England

Shan Masood was the leading run scorer from Pakistan team as he played a innings of 38 in 28 deliveries, but his team never looked in control.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

'168/6 against 137/8...', Netizens had a field day as Pakistan sets a below par target against England
Pakistan vs England

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, the England bowlers were upto the mark from the word go as they never allowed Pakistan batting lineup to come into the game and take on teheir bowlers. Opening the innings for Pakistan, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan opened steadily but were not able to make full use of the powerplay.

READ: Watch: Comedy of errors as Harry Brook drops catch, misses run-out chance and concedes 3 overthrow runs

Mohammad Rizwan got out after playing a slow knock of 15 runs in 14 deliveries and from that moment, The Pakistani batting lineup kept losing its wickets on regular intervals.

Pakistan were 121 after 16 overs and could only manage 16 runs in their final 4 overs and lost 4 wickets during this course. Netizens had a field day on the Pakistani team's effort and here's how they reacted.

Coming to the England's run-chase, they lost the wicket of Alex Hales in the first over and soon lost the wickets of Phil Salt and skipper Jos Buutler, as we write, Ben Stokes and Harry Brooks are in the middle trying to stitch a partnership and as we type, England needs 59 runs in 54 deliveries with 7 wickets in hand. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: Know all about Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: As Indian all-rounder turns 29, here's a look at some of his fine performances in T20Is
As KL Rahul becomes the 3rd fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, here's a look at other players with the same feat
Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Himmatwala: Films directed by Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan
Bigg Boss 16: Who is Archana Gautam? Know all about actress, politician, Miss Bikini India winner
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Muzaffarnagar, UP: Friend makes man's murder bragging viral; police find body buried inside his home
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.