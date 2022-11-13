'168/6 against 137/8...', Netizens had a field day as Pakistan sets a below par target against England

Pakistan vs England

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, the England bowlers were upto the mark from the word go as they never allowed Pakistan batting lineup to come into the game and take on teheir bowlers. Opening the innings for Pakistan, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan opened steadily but were not able to make full use of the powerplay.

Mohammad Rizwan got out after playing a slow knock of 15 runs in 14 deliveries and from that moment, The Pakistani batting lineup kept losing its wickets on regular intervals.

Pakistan were 121 after 16 overs and could only manage 16 runs in their final 4 overs and lost 4 wickets during this course. Netizens had a field day on the Pakistani team's effort and here's how they reacted.

Coming to the England's run-chase, they lost the wicket of Alex Hales in the first over and soon lost the wickets of Phil Salt and skipper Jos Buutler, as we write, Ben Stokes and Harry Brooks are in the middle trying to stitch a partnership and as we type, England needs 59 runs in 54 deliveries with 7 wickets in hand.