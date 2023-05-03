Netizens flood Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's latest viral selfie with Gautam Gambhir-Naveen-ul-Haq comments

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have been giving major coupe goals through social media posts, shared a selfie today. Virat Kohli shared the selfie on his Instagram account where Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma could be seen posing in a car. Virat Kohli captioned photo saying, "Out and about in Delhi". Virat Kohli is currently in Delhi prepping for IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals on May 6, Saturday. Anushka Sharma has been accompanying him to all the IPL matches so far.

The photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma went viral within minutes of sharing, however, some fans flooded the comment section of the latest post by mentioning Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq.

READ | Shloka Mehta's sister Diya Mehta, Isha Ambani try to not fall while climbing stairs during Met Gala, video goes viral

One user wrote, "Bhabhi and bhaiya on the way to break windshield of Gautam gambhir’s car!," while another commented, "Virat bhai khush dikh rhe ho? Lgta h naveen or gambhir ko peel k aye ho."

A third user also commented, "Delhi me gautam gambhir ke ghar ja rahe ho sir ladoo dene," while another wrote, "kohli bro Only one call and we are on the ground."

Check out the viral photo here

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were fined after their heated exchange following the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

READ | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023: KL Rahul's injury big concern for LSG as they get ready to face MS Dhoni's CSK

After RCB won the match, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir could be seen getting involved in a verbal spat. Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq also had to be separated after a conversation during handshakes. The two later also posted cryptic stories through their Instagram account slyly mentioning the post-match events.