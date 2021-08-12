'Call him HITMAN for this very reason': Netizens enjoy Rohit Sharma's innings in 2nd Test against England at Lord's
Rohit Sharma's 83 runs saw him smash 11 fours and a six before being dismissed by James Anderson.
Netizens enjoyed Rohit Sharma's innings in the 2nd Test against England at Lord's , Twitter
Written By
Edited By
Karen Noronha
Source
DNA webdesk
Indian opener Rohit Sharma surely enjoyed his innings against England in the 2nd Test at Lord's in London. The man's 83 off 145 balls got India to a steady start helping the side put on 126 runs on the board along with opener KL Rahul.
Rohit and KL Rahul's innings was the first opening partnership of fifty runs in the first innings for India in Tests at Lord's since 1952.
While he was dismissed by the veteran James Anderson, the Hitman's innings saw him smash 11 fours and a six. Rohit, in particular, took on all-rounder Sam Curran as he slammed 4 boundaries in the 15th over after getting settled.
Soon after his dismissal, fans flooded Twitter praising the batter for his fine knock.
Well played Hitman This was an awesome innings not less than a century Scoring 80+ in England is itself is a big thing next time please convert this to century #INDvENG #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/mVqkMywLvk— (@GoatKohli_18) August 12, 2021
Well played Rohit.
Missed a well deserved 100 . #RohitSharma | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/3HgNsbSkuW— (@Sydney_133) August 12, 2021
#RohitSharma is the First Indian Opener to score 50+ in 1st day of Lords Test since 1959...! pic.twitter.com/ifRgrGqyXE— D P V E U (@dpveuuu) August 12, 2021
Rohit departs for 83. Superb Knock Comes to an End #RohitSharma @ImRo45 #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/QuhoodV7ST— We Love Rohit (@WeLoveRohit) August 12, 2021
Master of PULL SHOT @ImRo45 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/BIgoKeu26w— BANG ROHIT HATERS (@BangRohitHaters) August 12, 2021
This is the first opening partnership of fifty runs in the first innings for India in Tests at Lord's since 1952. Well done, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. #RohitSharma #rohit @Dharmdhwajyadav pic.twitter.com/9x5wBI2hEj— Dharmdhwaj (@Dharmdhwajyadav) August 12, 2021
The Indian opener, who is currently one of the best batsmen in the world, has been scoring runs consistently. As for his wicket, Rohit was clean bowled. Rohit wasn't ready for the in-ducker which decked in late and landed on the seam.
The wicket saw an end of a fine knock from Rohit. He was inching towards his 90-run mark but soon had to depart. The overseas hundred will have to wait.