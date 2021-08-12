Trending#

'Call him HITMAN for this very reason': Netizens enjoy Rohit Sharma's innings in 2nd Test against England at Lord's

Rohit Sharma's 83 runs saw him smash 11 fours and a six before being dismissed by James Anderson.


Rohit Sharma

Netizens enjoyed Rohit Sharma's innings in the 2nd Test against England at Lord's , Twitter

Updated: Aug 12, 2021, 08:25 PM IST

Indian opener Rohit Sharma surely enjoyed his innings against England in the 2nd Test at Lord's in London. The man's 83 off 145 balls got India to a steady start helping the side put on 126 runs on the board along with opener KL Rahul.

Rohit and KL Rahul's innings was the first opening partnership of fifty runs in the first innings for India in Tests at Lord's since 1952.

While he was dismissed by the veteran James Anderson, the Hitman's innings saw him smash 11 fours and a six. Rohit, in particular, took on all-rounder Sam Curran as he slammed 4 boundaries in the 15th over after getting settled.

Soon after his dismissal, fans flooded Twitter praising the batter for his fine knock.

The Indian opener, who is currently one of the best batsmen in the world, has been scoring runs consistently. As for his wicket, Rohit was clean bowled. Rohit wasn't ready for the in-ducker which decked in late and landed on the seam. 

The wicket saw an end of a fine knock from Rohit. He was inching towards his 90-run mark but soon had to depart. The overseas hundred will have to wait. 